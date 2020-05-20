To honor the graduating class of 2020 Tecumseh Public Schools released a virtual graduation video and held a drive through graduation ceremony Tuesday, May 19 at Tecumseh High School.

According to Superintendent Tom Wilsie, a link to the virtual graduation video will be available on the district's website for at least two weeks.

In the video, Wilsie encouraged students to look forward to the future and congratulated them on their completion of high school.

In addition to Wilsie, THS Principal Randy Dilbeck addressed the graduates and introduced multiple student speakers including valedictorian Jacey Cox and salutatorian Gage Boatman.

Students from THS vocal music and the band performed in the video as well.

The video ended with encouraging words and advice from THS teachers and staff to the graduates as they venture into their next chapter.

Wilsie said following the release of the graduation video Tuesday, Tecumseh High School seniors celebrated the end of their high school career with a drive-thru ceremony at THS.

Staff members from the high school Wilsie said helped graduates at the drive-through ceremony.

Wilsie also said graduates brought their family members in regular size cars, they wore their caps and gowns and they decorated their vehicles with balloons and signs.

There was a stage set up for the ceremony Wilsie said at the south side of the high school's main building and in groups of three graduating seniors drove in front of the stage.

Wilsie said family members were able to stay in or near their graduate’s car to take pictures and videos as they walked across the stage.