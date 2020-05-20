Frances “Maxine” Hutchison, age 88, of Bernice, Oklahoma passed away on Monday, May, 18, 2020.

Maxine was born on February 12, 1932 to Charles and Zela (Steele) Pendley in Afton, Oklahoma, where she grew up and graduated from high school. After graduating, she went to nursing school and became a Licensed Practical Nurse.

In June of 1948, Maxine married Parker Hutchison In Afton, Oklahoma.

While living in Joplin, Maxine worked as a nurse at Freeman Hospital and Dr. Wieman’s Office. She later worked at the state hospital in Vinita.

Maxine was a hard- working, caring person with a great sense of humor and an optimistic outlook on life. Her proudest accomplishment was being a devoted mother to her five children.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother, Floyd Pendley.

Left to cherish Maxine’s memory are her children: Brenda Shank (Mark) of Joplin, Missouri, Parker Hutchison, Jr of Grove, Oklahoma, Linda Oletti of Bentonville, Arkansas, David Hutchison (Tammy) of Baxter Springs, Kansas and Gary Hutchison of Carl Junction, Missouri; brother, Charles Pendley (Barbara) of Dallas, Texas and sister, Carolyn Johnson (Roger) of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, 14 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 11 to 12 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2020 at Nichols-Stephens Funeral Service followed by graveside services at 1 p.m. Friday at Rolston Cemetery on Monkey Island.

Arrangements entrusted to Nichols-Stephens Funeral & Cremation Services.