OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association (OSSAA) has responded to the many questions and calls directed to them concerning 2020 summer activities around COVID-19.

On May 4, 2020, OSSAA issued a statement on the organization's website concerning what will be allowed, and not allowed, for students, coaches and directors as the school year comes to an official close.

Oklahoma secondary schools are under OSSAA guidance and directive for school activities, so it is no surprise that students, coaches and directors are seeking parameters for this summer.

Since schools have been closed and school activities have been literally stopped in their tracks, what and how does school activities look as Oklahoma begins to re-open?

Can athletes practice together?

When can practices directed by coaches and directors begin?

Will there be any sports or other activities during the summer months?

How about this fall?

OSSAA answered some of the questions in the statement.

“While we felt that it was important to establish statewide guidance for activities during the school year regarding the COVID-19 situation, we feel that it is equally important to provide some guidance for the start of our summer activities.

“Even though our state has started the “re-opening” process, we feel it is important for our member school facilities to remain closed until at least June 1.

“This will give us enough time to review data from our state and local government entities, our health-care professionals, and the other national sports and activities governing bodies.

“Based on the information we have at that time, we could adjust the June 1 date and/or add or relax restrictions to the summer activities regulations.

Our focus has become doing all we can do to help preserve the opening of schools and activities in the fall.

“…we hope this information is useful as you provide information to your students aspiring to the next level of participation.”

OSSAA said they will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation in Oklahoma and will make any changes if changes are needed and anyone may go to OSSAA.com for more information.

The organization will update these guidelines as needed.

Other Resources on OSSAA.com

The first page of the site includes direct links that give information about an NFHS-Sponsored organization that provides students with the SAT/ACT prep course details, at an inexpensive cost.

Also, included is a live-teacher link, if you have questions or you may contact Chery Litras at 951-256-4076 or email her at Cheryl@eKnowledge.com.

Additionally, the other link answers questions that OSSAA has received about the NCAA Eligibility Center for the initial eligibility certification process, due to the pandemic, updated 4/17/2020.

According to the site, “given the unprecedented events during Spring/Summer 2020 due to COVID-19, the NCAA Eligibility Center has partnered with the NCAA membership to identify the following changes to the initial-eligibility certification process.

While most of the policy changes are specific to expected Spring/Summer 2020 graduates (as determined by the start of year nine) who initially enroll full time in 2020-21, some policies will apply to subsequent classes as well.”

This link includes 20 FAQ’s with 20 answers, concerning the upcoming school year.

OSSAA will continue to announce changes and directives about school activities as the COVID-19 situation unfolds in Oklahoma.