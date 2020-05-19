JAY - The Class of 2020 has has had a memorable senior year and through the COVID-19 pandemic have shown strength, grace and adaptability during these unusual times.
Jay High School Graduation
On Friday, May 15, JHS released a virtual graduation video featuring pre-recorded videos of the administration, valedictorian and salutatorian speeches, a list of all of the graduates and more. The video is viewable via the Jay High School Facebook page.
A physical graduation will be held either at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, at Jay B. Earp Stadium. Should inclement weather arise, a secondary date of Saturday, August 1, has been selected.
Here are the top two students at Jay High School:
Molly Bryant, Valedictorian
Bryant is the daughter of James and Erin Bryant. She has been involved in Student Council for two years, serving as the secretary for one year, NHS President, Mu Alpha Theta President, Science Club Historian, Varsity Football Trainer for two years, Varsity Cheerleader, FOMC, MHC Student Leader, Superintendent’s Leadership Committee, BETA Club President, Grand Savings Bank Junior Bank Board and the Integris Hospital Board.
Bryant says that these activities have taught her many things.
“Being involved in my school in so many ways taught me responsibility and time management skills that helped me be successful throughout my high school career. I learned so much from each sponsor and coach and will always be immensely grateful or how they impacted me,” said Bryant.
Her future plans involve attending the University of Arkansas to study biology, before attending medical school to become a radiologist.
“I have always had phenomenal science teachers at JHS and they have always made biology and chemistry interesting and easy to understand. I love being in the lab and learning about how our world works, so biology seems like a perfect fit,” said Bryant.
Bryant’s favorite high school memory is from the OASC State Convention Trip from 2018.
“ Our sponsor, Whitney Walker, got a little turned around in Tulsa and it ended up being the best time with some of my very favorite people. Although that was the funniest high school memory I can recall, Friday night football will always be my very favorite thing about high school. Nothing beats being on the sidelines and watching your best friends play football,” said Bryant.
Bryant says that she wrote her speech from a particular mindset.
“I wrote my speech with the mindset that at 19 years old, I don’t have much wisdoms to share. My speech was a tribute to those who aided in my success throughout the years. I will never be able to thank everyone who helped me or articulate just how thankful I am to those in my life,” said Bryant.
Bryant adds her gratitude for the Jay Public School System.
“I am beyond grateful for my time at JHS. The teachers and staff are incredible and I am proud that no matter where I live or what I’m doing, I will always be a Bulldog at heart,” said Bryant.
Chelsea Clark, Salutatorian
Clark is the daughter of Randall and Linda Clark. She has been involved in Student Council, BETA Club, Yearbook, National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, Cheerleading, Science Club, History Club, The Tomato Juice Club and JGCLA.
Clark said that these activities forced her outside of her comfort zone, but had a wonderful result.
“My extracurriculars forced me to be social and influenced who I would become close friends with,” said Clark.
Clark plans to attend the University of Oklahoma, but has not picked a major yet.
“Once I find [a major], I’m sure it will be something that I am genuinely interested in,” said Clark. “I know that, at some point in my life, I want to work at a bakery.”
Clark said that her favorite memory is related to Student Council.
“I probably have one-hundred favorite memories, but my favorite is the time that me and my best friend, Joanna Rivera, kissed to win a student council game, but we still lost,” said Clark.
For her speech, Clark kept it short and sweet.
“I wanted to thank those deserving, address my classmates, keep it short, and a little silly,” said Clark.
Clark added a joke, setting the tone for her speech.
“What’s E.T. short for?” asked Clark. “Because he’s got little legs!”
Jay High School Class of 2020
Braden Alexander
Kaylee Ames
Cloe Anderson
Scarlet Anderson
Hallen Armstrong
Chandler Atwood
Destinee Bacon
Logan Barrows
Gage Bishop
Shiann Bocangra
Trevor Bowman
Lexcey Boyle
Timothy Brock
Kaden Budder
Anthony Buffington
Amyah Butler
Caleb Buzzard
Kalea Buzzard
Caleb Brewer
Molly Bryant*
Bailey Caliban
Khaila Charqueno
Kevin Christian
Chelsea Clark**
Abby Cornell
Jacob Cotrill
Zach Coy
Zoe Curry
Ricky Denny
Araya Dry
Dustin Duran
Jenessa Edwards
Auero Feregrino
Rafel Flores
William Fredrick
Austin Haikey
Stephanie Helms
Dramond Hendricks
Katelyn Hockman
Elizabeth Hodge
Nathaniel Holt
Dallas Johnson
Jeffrey Johnson
Rachel Johnson
Chacolby King
Creed King
John King
Kaytlynn King
Noah Lamountain
Steen Lane
Brooklynn Larmon
Laib Lee
Bobby Lewis
Sydney Matheson
Bonnie Miller
Mathysen Mooney
Kazidon Mount
Daniel Morehead
Maria Moreno
Katelyn Mouse
Tandy Mouse
Brandon Neu
Jaylem Newcomb
Justin Noblin
Hayden O’Bryan
Cole Oswalt
Victor Pichardo
Pedro Reyes
Briar Ritter
Joanna Rivera
Samantha Rutherford
Kayevonna Salkill
Lila Sherman
Kobe Sixkiller
Sammi Sixkiller
Andy Smith
Kerrena Snow
Annie Stewart
Marcus Summerfield
Haylee Swanson
Dani Tanner
Angel Teneyuque
Benjiman Thao
Touzong Vang
Morgan Vice
Madison Wagner
Terral Gagnon
Kaylee Walker
Weston Welch
Alaina Wethy
Kennah Wheeler
Chandler Williams
Aryn Wilson
Brody Winfield
Sam Xiong
* denotes Valedictorian, ** denotes Salutatorian