Gambler is a 1-year-old male gray tabby with white feet and underside. His fur has a very unusual pattern across his back and is gorgeous.

Gambler was rescued near a casino and was very shy when he came to ARF. But he has blossomed now that he realizes petting is a very good thing … and so are treats. Contact ARF for an appointment to meet Gambler. He will be a great real friend.

All Animal Rescue Foundation pets are spayed or neutered and have received all appropriate tests and vaccinations. For more information, visit www.arfok.org, the new facility at 399519 U.S. Highway 60 (one-half mile east of Bison Road) or contact it at 918-766-0991.