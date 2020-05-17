MIAMI — Both Ottawa and Craig counties are reporting one additional positive COVID-19 case according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Ottawa County now has had 35 cases according to the OSDH’s virus tracker Sunday morning, with two deaths, while Craig County now has 14 positives with no deaths.

No new cases have been reported in Delaware County, which has 95 cases and 14 deaths.

The two local positive cases are among 73 new cases statewide, according to the OSDH.

There have been 5,310 positives and 288 deaths — none in the past 24 hours — the OSDH reported Sunday.

There have been a total of 3,983 Oklahomans who have recovered.

Seventy-two of Oklahoma’s 77 counties now have reported positive cases.

Nationwide, there have been 1,466,437 positive cases with 88,548 deaths.

Fifty-three states and territories have confirmed cases.

Worldwide, the total as of Sunday’s report was 4,667,109 positives, 312,318 deaths and 1,710,132 recoveries.

The OSDH’s weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report includes data on antibody testing in the state. Reports from weeks past can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/weekly-epidemiology-and-surveillance-report.

COVID-19 testing is open to everyone; people no longer need to exhibit symptoms to be tested for COVID-19.

Local test sites include the Ottawa County Health Department, 1930 North Elm (918-540-2481), Craig County Health Department, 115 East Delaware in Vinita (918-256-7531) and Delaware County Health Department, S. 9th Street, Jay (918-253-4511).

To learn more about COVID-19, call the COVID-19 call center at 877-215-8336 or 2-1-1 or visit https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/