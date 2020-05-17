Evann Jones

Evann Jones, 71, of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

Evann was born October 18, 1948 to parents Russell Kenneth and Annabelle (Moore) Huff in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. She graduated from Dewey High School.

She worked for the Phillips Research Center for 23 years, J.D. Young and for Murphy’s Steakhouse for 31 years. She was an icon at Murphy’s. She was everyone’s favorite waitress and was known for remembering what everyone ordered. “Gravy Over All”!

Evann enjoyed going to the beach and she loved her dogs, Odie, Sugars, Bandit, Bear and Pinky but her favorite thing to do was spend time with her family. She will be missed by all.

She was preceded in death by her father, mother and sister Anita Merritt.

Evann is survived by her husband Arthur Jones, of the home; son Kenny Henshall and wife Cristy; daughter Kimberly (Henshall)Watkins and husband Darrell; son Jeff Jones and wife April; grandchildren Dalton Henshall and wife Cassie, Kaylee Replogle and husband Justin, Isabella Baughman, Kyle Scheer, Zachary Scheer, Sawyer Jones, Madison Kay and Madison Jones; great grandchildren Lily, Cadence and Annabelle and one aunt Sue Thurman.

Visitation will be held Friday, May 15 from 2pm to 5pm, Saturday from 9am to 8pm and Sunday from 9am to 5pm at Stumpff Funeral Home. A memorial service will be Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 2pm at Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel.