James Cresap, 89, of Shawnee, passed from this life Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at his home.

Visitation will be from 1 to 7 p.m., Sunday, May 17, and continue through service time.

Service will be at 10 a.m., Monday, May 18, at Faith Assembly in Prague with Reverend Kurt Beauford officiating. Burial will follow at Prague Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CDC and State of Oklahoma Regulations and Guidelines, groups of 50 or fewer will be limited to attended funerals, which includes church services as well as chapel services and graveside services with social distancing. Please join the celebration of James’s life through Cooper Funeral Home’s Facebook page for live streaming of the service.

