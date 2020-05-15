Bartlesville High School students who left materials behind when onsite classes ended after spring break can pick up the contents of their lockers next week.

The school will hold a drive-through service beginning Monday. Students will not be allowed in the building, but items will be available at the drive-through, based on the student’s locker number. Students are not required to get their belongings; however, they may not be available at a later date.

Pickup will be available from 9 a.m. to noon each day on the following schedule:

• Monday, May 18: freshmen.

• Tuesday, May 19: sophomores.

• Wednesday, May 20: juniors.

• Thursday, May 21: seniors. Graduating seniors should check-in their Chromebook with charger (school officials do not want the zippered case back) and any cellular hotspot.

The drive-through will be set up in front of the Fine Arts Center off of 18th Street between Shawnee Avenue and Hillcrest Drive. There will be a drop-off for textbooks, and students involved in a fine arts program will be able to drop off concert uniforms (concert dress, concert tuxedo, etc.). Information on athletic/activity belongings will be sent by the respective coach and/or director.

Anyone who has potentially been exposed to COVID-19 or showing any symptoms is asked to refrain from coming to the school.

A limited number of staff members will be available to assist families. In order to ensure the safety of all, people are asked to follow these directions:

• Students and families should wait in their vehicle in the student pick-up/drop-off area.

• Remain in the vehicle until approached by a staff member.

• All personal items from student lockers will be placed in a bag and brought to the vehicle based on locker number. Any textbooks, library books, novels, or school-owned electronic devices that were left at school will be turned in for you and will not be in the bag returned to you.

• Remember to bring any school-owned items (textbooks, library books, novels) to the school on this day to be checked-in.

• Chromebooks and cellular hotspots will not be checked in except for graduating seniors who must check-in their Chromebook and charger and any hotspot they were issued. Next year’s sophomores, juniors, and seniors will keep their Chromebook to continue to benefit from the device throughout the summer.