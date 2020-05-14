Dr. Leonard Thomas
Dr. Leonard Kent Thomas, 80, of Bartlesville, died May 6. Private graveside services will be held May 19. A Public Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Services are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.
Bobie Patteson
Bobie Gene Patteson, 94, of Copan, died Friday.
Private family services. Services are under the direction of Davis Family Funeral Home and Crematory–Dewey Chapel.
Charles Kemerling
Charles T. Kemerling, 92, of Bartlesville, died Monday. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at the Dewey Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.
Sue Glasgow
Sue Glasgow, 70, of Bartlesville, died Tuesday.
Services are pending with Davis Family Funeral Home and Crematory–Walker Brown Chapel.