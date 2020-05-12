Shawnee resident Karl Kozel, 91, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, in Shawnee.

Graveside services will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday, May 13, at Resthaven Memorial Park. Due to Covid19, a P.A. system will be used and friends are asked to remain in their vehicles.

Karl was born March 31, 1929, in Shawnee to Valentine and Mertie Kozel.

He graduated from Shawnee High School and later Oklahoma A&M.

He married Wanda Zane (Davidson) on June 1, 1950.

He worked all of his life as a farmer but also worked at Barton Valve for a short time.

He was very active in the community, serving on several boards including The Expo Center, Pott County Fair, N.R.C. School, Rural Water Development, I.F.Y.R., A.S.C.S., Shawnee Tractor Club, and he earned the highest degree available in FFA in 1948.

He was member and Deacon of University Baptist Church.

He enjoyed grilling, fishing, and collecting and restoring antique John Deere Tractors with his son, Tony.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, an infant brother, and two sons-in-law: Frank Guinn and Kevin Lay.

Survivors include three children: Marguerite Guinn and Ken McDowell of Shawnee, Videla Dene Lay of Kimberling City, Missouri, and Tony and Michelle Kozel of Shawnee; grandchildren: Matt Guinn and Jan of Mustang, Meredith Dalzell and Luke of Raleigh, North Carolina, Meghan White and John of Davenport, Amy Remington, Adam Stephen, Zane Kozel and Breanna Todd of Tulsa, Zack Kozel of Tecumseh, Nick Madden and Jamie of Dibble, Traci Prough and Kaleb of Macomb, and Alicia Swetland and Tyler of Shawnee; great-grandchildren: Aiden and Hallie Elmore, Audry Zane White, Elena Delzell, and Cotton Conner, Riley Madden, Isabella Ricci, Zoiee, Lincoln, and Lennox Swetland, Maci Prough, and Jagger Madden; sister: Valdene Sestak of Prague; nephews: Ross Sestak and Robert and Stacey Sestak; and numerous other nieces, nephews, family members and friends.