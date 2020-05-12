If you have a meeting or event that has been cancelled or rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic, email dgraham@examiner-enterprise.com or call 918-335-8246.

• “Celebrate! 100 Years of Woman Suffrage” has been rescheduled until March 2021.

• The May 21 meeting of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) has been cancelled. Regular monthly meetings are scheduled to resume Sept. 17. For additional information concerning SAR, contact Max Richardson at 918-397-0556, or email at max.richardson.sr@gmail.com.

• The 2020 OK Music Festival has been postponed until September. The 36th year of Oklahoma’s premier music festival is now scheduled for Sept. 4-10. Organizers earlier announced the “Festival Prelude: Beethoven and the Future of Music” had been moved to Sunday, Oct. 4. All ticket-related questions can be directed to the OKM Music Box Office, 918-336-9900 or the Bartlesville Community Center at 918-337-2787.

• Osage Landfill is again accepting City of Bartlesville-issued coupons for a free trip to the landfill for Bartlesville residents. The program had been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

• Bethel AME, 618 SW Adams Blvd. in Bartlesville, will be closed until the middle of May for “the health and welfare of the church family”, the Rev. Johnny Norman has announced.

• The 20th annual Chautauqua Hills Blues Festival, scheduled for Memorial Day weekend in Sedan, Kansas, has been postponed until Labor Day weekend, Saturday, Sept. 5 and Sunday, Sept. 6.

• The Bartlesville Community Foundation’s Legacy Hall of Fame event, originally scheduled for May 16, has been rescheduled for May 15, 2021.