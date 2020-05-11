JAY - Three of the four candidates running for Delaware County Sheriff met on Friday, May 8, in a virtual forum hosted by the Delaware County Republicans on Facebook.

Matt North, Tracy Shaw and Mike Wilkerson were each asked questions pertaining to the job by moderator Richard Van Dyke. The final candidate for the position, Mark Berry, was unable to attend the forum due to work.

About the Candidates

Mark Berry

Berry is a lifelong resident of Delaware County and a graduate of Grove High School. Berry has 15 years of experience in the law enforcement field, working formerly as a sergeant for the Delaware County Sheriff's Office and currently a sergeant and K-9 patrolman for Kansas Police Department.

"If you want a God-fearing man, I'm your man. If you're ready for a change, I'm your man. If you want someone that is for the people of this community, I'm your man. If you want someone that will not beg for money and work with in the budget, I'm your man. If you're ready for a person that will be fair and treat people with respect, I'm your man. I will earn your respect as a Sheriff. I believe in and was raised that you don't achieve anything without hard work. My officers will respond to every call as they will represent me out in the field and in the office. I can tell you folks this you will not be disappointed in the Sheriff's Office with me representing you, the people of Delaware County," said Berry in a Facebook post.

Matt North

North is a second generation Delaware Countian who began his career in law enforcement in 2008. North began as a jailer, before moving up to deputy. After resigning from the force, North furthered his education in the law enforcement field.

"I've gone on and furthered my education in law enforcement, as best I could. But I've also sat back and watched. I've watched how things are done and how I believe they could be done differently. I think with the right people and given enough time, we can bring the Sheriff's Office into the 21st Century as far as technology and updating training and service," said North.

Tracy Shaw

Shaw is a nearly 30 year resident of Delaware County. Hailing from a military and law enforcement family, Shaw joined the military in 2006 in Delaware County and holds the title of Undersheriff.

"I've been doing this job since 2006 and I've been in every area of the Sheriff's Office. I've worked for the state, I've worked for the city, I worked for the Jay Police Department for a little while and now I'm serving as your Undersheriff. O believe strongly in what I do. I put a lot of effort into this Sheriff's Office and I have keen insight into how the county operates. I believe that i can bring this Sheriff's Office something that everyone in this county can be proud of," said Shaw.

Mike Wilkerson

Wilkerson is a lifelong resident of Delaware County, a graduate of Colcord High School, with 49 years of experience in law enforcement, 20 of those in management of law enforcement. Wilkerson has served as a sergeant in Siloam Springs, an investigator for the Delaware County Sheriff's Department and as the chief in Kansas, OK.

"My education has been toward law enforcement and I believe in what I do. It would be an honor to be your sheriff. I totally want to change the way things are done at the Sheriff's Office. If that's [in line] with what you want, as the citizens of Delaware County, I'd appreciate your vote," said Wilkerson.

Debate Hot Topics

Overcrowding

The leading question of the forum was on the overcrowding of the Delaware County Jail.

"The jail was actually overcrowded the day the sheriff moved into it. It was originally designed for 150 beds, it was reduced to 60. I was a lead officer at the time, just before they moved into the jail and we were housing 80-100 prisoners in a 30-man jail. Why it got dropped down to 60 beds, I don't know, but it was a mistake," said Wilkerson. "We are going to have to, at some point, build a new jail and I have a plan for that... It will take the public behind us to get it done."

Wilkerson added that currently Delaware County prisoners are being housed in other jails, which costs $35 per day, per prisoner. While unsure of the exact number of how many prisoners are housed elsewhere, Wilkerson asserts that there may have been as many as 40 at one time.

On the same subject, Shaw said that he was familiar with the problem.

"Overcrowding has been a problem since day one. The problem has not changed. We are still housing 80-90 inmates in our jail every day and outsourcing to other counties. The numbers that we house are usually 15-20 inmates in other counties everyday. It is costing this county an exorbitant amount of money to house inmate outside this county," said Shaw. "In addition to the overcrowding, one thing that is never considered is the funding for the amount of detention officers, to man a 61-man jail it takes three detention officers. When we house 90 inmates, we don't get any additional funding for that. We still have three detention officers. So they have double the prisoners and half the man-power that they need."

Shaw agreed with Wilkerson that a new jail is a must. Shaw went on to say that a plan is already in the works with the District Attorney and the County Commissioners.

"It's going to take the people of this county to get together and agree that the problems within this jail are considerable and life-threatening," said Shaw.

North also agreed that a new jail is needed for the county.

"I am one-hundred percent on the same page as the rest of the guys here," said North. "I believe that working with Cherokee Nation, working with the departments themselves throughout the county is going to be a big benefit."

North has also been researching mobile booking, which would give the department the ability to book an inmate on the side of the road, instead of in the crowded jail.

"I know when I worked in the jail the workload was extreme. Just because our shift ended at 12 hours didn't mean we went home at 12 hours, because people couldn't show up and people called in sick, so you stayed and you helped. One of the biggest things that I've noticed is... the lack of security in the jail, the lack of manpower. I stand one-hundred percent with Tracy [Shaw] on that, the funding isn't there and it needs to be addressed and it needs to be adjusted," said North.

Funding

Another hot topic addressed in the forum was funding for the Sheriff's Department.

"Funding is through our commissioners. Every dime that gets spent has to be approved through a purchase order," said Wilkerson. "One of the things that you can do is eliminate waste spending. Technology is a fine, fine thing, I believe in it. I had a program at Kansas that cost me $700 a year to run it and it took pressure off the dispatchers at the county because my officers could run their own information... The system that the Sheriff's Office is using now, last I heard, is between $20,000 and $25,000 a year to use. It'd be fine if we could afford that, but I'd rather take that money and put it toward an officer on the street rather than my officers thinking it's more important to me to get on a computer and tell where they're at," said Wilkerson.

Wilkerson says he would like to implement the system used in the Kansas Police Department in the Sheriff's Office.

"Funding in the Sheriff's Department comes to us from the commissioners, but it also comes to us from service fees," said Shaw. "The commissioners determine how much salary our deputies get. They also determine how much our, what's called maintenance and operations, which is a very small portion. The rest of the funding for the Sheriff's Office comes in from service fees, which is court fees, the jail and other areas. That is not controlled by the commissioners. What we spend has to be approved by the commissioners."

Shaw says that Wilkerson's plan to take money from the program, which actually costs $15,000 per year, and re-distributing it toward another deputy is not possible.

"It is expensive. But we are also using it to assist the fire departments, EMS and the other police departments around the county. It's a tracking system so all units can be seen throughout the county by dispatch. It's a safety issue. It's not just something that our police officers use, every emergency agency in this county is using or can utilize this system. We can locate them anywhere in this county within five feet." said Shaw. "I think $15,000 is a small price to pay for your paramedic when their life is at stake."

North agrees that there is no price on a life, but also agrees that the system may not be the best.

"You cannot put a cost on life. It doesn't matter if it's a citizen, fire, EMS, law enforcement, you can't put a cost. I do believe, though, that that system that they are running is flawed. It can be used great, the car trackers are awesome. I've been in the cars when they first got in there. They were awesome. I've also seen it where they aren't being monitored like they should or maybe they're not working. But I've been away from law enforcement enough to see the other side, to see it from a civilian's standpoint," said North. "I do believe that more paper service, be it summons, things like that are a big bread and butter part of the Sheriff's budget. I also believe in traffic. We are not troopers, but there are a lot of times that troopers can't get to the places we are and we should be working traffic as far as running stop signs, excessive speeding and things like that. The Sheriff's Department can recoup some of the funding out of that ticket."

Delays or No-Response to Calls

The Sheriff's Department has received several concerns about the lack of response or a delay in response to calls in the Delaware County area, the candidates gave their opinions on the matter.

"The direct answer to that is the COVID pandemic. We have directed our deputies not to respond directly to calls that are non-emergent. Simply to keep you the citizens safe and our deputies safe. If there is a call that can be handled by the phone, then that is what we are going to do. If it is an emergency call, we are definitely going to respond to that. Less contact and interaction between our deputies and everybody is a logical situation,” said Shaw. “If we lose one more deputy to coronavirus, that means that there will be one deputy working the entire county. That’s how shorthanded we are.”

Shaw says that he has been working shifts on the road and that there are two deputies per shift covering the 800 square miles that make up Delaware County. Shaw also says that the department is responsible for transporting mental patients to Vinita or Tulsa and those drives may also delay the response to a call.

“If there’s not a deputy available, you come out of the office and you do it. If you’re not available, there’s a detective on duty, there are several other people who aren’t road deputies who can come out of the office and do it. I know a lot of departments are running short,” said North. “It can be done. As far as not responding to calls, I’ve personally had people call me. A guy was getting his house broken into and the Sheriff’s Department says they’re not coming. That’s hearsay, I don’t know how true it is, but I know when he called me to ask, I was going. It’s not my job.”

Shaw was given one minute for rebuttal to North’s statement. Shaw stated that everyone has been pitching in and pulling their weight and the only person left in the office was the sheriff himself.

“The day to day operations have to be conducted,” said Shaw. “The call volume in Delaware County compared to the surround agencies is astronomical. So we are doing exactly what you say, Matt [North]… We have pulled every resource we have and they are on the street.”

Wilkerson was the last to weigh in on the matter.

“As sheriff, if I get low on manpower, I will be on the street myself. I have worked for two previous sheriffs in Delaware County and both of them took calls. They still ran the Sheriff’s Department and did the things that they had to do, but they were never too good to walk out on a street and take a call when the need was there. We don’t have enough deputies, we don’t have enough money at the time to serve the county like it should be served with full-time deputies. But the one that the county should use and utilize in a big way is people who are willing to work for the citizens of this county for free,” said Wilkerson.

Wilkerson says that a properly trained and educated reserve officer are people who would be outstanding police officers, but cannot afford to quit a higher paying job.

“We can use those people. I’ve got dozens of them who say that if I get elected, they will come back and use those services for free for Delaware County again,” said Wilkerson.

About the Election

The Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, June 30. Should one candidate win 50 percent or more of the vote, that candidate will win the election, however if no one candidate garners 50 percent of the vote, the Runoff Election between the top two candidates will be held on Tuesday, August 25, to determine the winner. The final day to register to vote is June 5.

To watch the forum, visit Delaware County Oklahoma Republicans on Facebook.