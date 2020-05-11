OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt’s political honeymoon has come to an abrupt end.

It is unclear specifically when the honeymoon ended, but tension between Stitt and Oklahoma’s Legislature has grown thick in recent months as the state’s financial outlook took a turn for the worse.

Legislative leaders, who once were relieved a new governor was in town, now seem more willing to publicly challenge Stitt. Meanwhile, Stitt’s aggressive push to renew the state’s tribal gaming compacts seems to have strained his relationship with Attorney General Mike Hunter.

Add the pressure of a global pandemic into the mix, and it is no wonder the happy-go-lucky feeling of political togetherness that was once — albeit briefly — felt in Oklahoma’s state Capitol is now gone.

“Well, it’s certainly been a different session than it was last year, and as a businessperson and somebody that’s new to politics, I’m really just trying to make the right decisions for Oklahomans,” Stitt said.

“I believe that’s what Oklahomans have elected me to do, is to look at state government differently and that’s what I’m doing. I’m not playing the good ol’ boy system and the good ol’ boy games, and I think that kind of rubs people the wrong way.”

Legislators and others say it isn’t uncommon for this type of tension to arise, especially now, considering the unusual circumstances.

“During the first year, there seems to always be a honeymoon period where everyone is excited, we’re all coming together, we all seem to have the same goals and are on the same page and are all working very well together,” said Sen. Gary Stanislawski, R-Tulsa. “The second year is when we start to see divergence.”

What went wrong?

Just because Republicans have the controlling stake in state government doesn’t mean they always get along.

Ask a handful of state legislators what caused the friction between Stitt and the Legislature, and they will give a variety of answers.

Responses ranged from the tribal gaming compacts, Stitt’s CEO-style approach to governing, the nearly $800 million federal CARES Act dollars solely at the governor’s disposal to address COVID-19 and the most common refrain — the state budget.

One longtime Capitol observer, who asked not to be named, remarked Stitt was riding high last year, but his administration has taken a decidedly “Trumpian” turn in recent months with the governor seeking more control over the Legislature.

“He had a great year last year. I can’t think of a governor to have had a better year than Stitt did last year,” he said.

As for how the governor can return to the highs of his first year in office, the observer summarized the solution simply: Stitt needs to stay in his lane.

The power dynamic

Oklahoma legislators made Stitt the most powerful governor in state history, but they have bristled when he has tried to tell them how to legislate or write the state budget.

Last year, legislators gave Stitt the power to appoint more agency heads.

This year, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, they have twice granted Stitt emergency powers under the Catastrophic Health Emergency Powers Act. Stitt is the first Oklahoma governor to flex such powers.

The idea of having a CEO-turned governor appealed to many Republican legislators hoping someone could bring a fresh approach to government. Many still like the idea of having a strong executive who can root out waste and reform state agencies that have seen governors come and go.

But several sources said tensions flared when Stitt’s administration tried to “micromanage” the Legislature, especially when it came to filling an unexpected revenue shortfall in the current year’s budget and dealing with an even larger shortfall in the budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

After a dustup over the governor’s Digital Transformation Fund, the Legislature largely crafted the fiscal year 2021 budget without input from the governor. It is unclear whether he will sign or veto the budget that was sent to him Thursday.

“That honeymoon period ended abruptly,” said one Republican legislator, who asked not to be named. “It was starting to erode this year. There were a lot of people starting to say, ‘we’re not giving him any more power.’ We’ll see how it works out, but there’s some relationships that need to be mended or it’s going to be a rough next two years dealing with the governor and the governor dealing with the Legislature.”

Some lawmakers said the Legislature gave grace to Stitt during his first year as a new governor and overlooked issues. But now, those patterns of behavior need to be snuffed out.

“(In the first year) you overlook some offenses and mistakes. You think ‘OK, we’ll move on, we’ll get over that,’” Stanislawski said. “In the second year, it’s a little bit more, ‘OK, it’s time to establish ourselves and say No, this is not acceptable.’”

House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, said the GOP-led Legislature is partly to blame for Stitt’s current attitude.

In terms of legislation, budget priorities and additional powers, the Legislature gave Stitt everything he wanted last year.

“I don’t think it’s surprising the governor is now exercising those powers, and that he’s acting like he’s the most powerful governor in state history, perhaps more powerful than the Legislature,” she said.

It is obvious relationships have frayed over the state budget, she said. The fight over the Digital Transformation Fund spilled out into public, and now, there is tension about the federal stimulus money at Stitt’s discretion, she said.

While there are federal requirements on how the money is spent, other states don’t appear to be having a power struggle over their CARES Act dollars, Virgin said.

“Frankly, everyone needs to grow up and do what is best for the state of Oklahoma,” she said.

The governor has been adamant that the funding can only be used to reimburse the state and municipalities for expenses related to the pandemic, but legislators believe the federal funds have more flexibility.

In the wake of media reports about the extreme steps state officials have been willing to take to acquire personal protective equipment during the coronavirus crisis, lawmakers also are calling for transparency on how those dollars are being spent.

As for the extreme steps the state has taken to acquire PPE, “that’s a problem,” said a Republican legislator, who asked not to be named.

Pandemic plays a role

The pandemic has amplified problems that were already reaching a boiling point.

And it has put Stitt directly into a daily and searing spotlight as Oklahomans question his choices in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stitt has been thrown into a totally foreign situation that no governor could have prepared for, said several legislators. He’s being asked constantly to make decisions on the fly to respond to the COVID-19 situation. But some of the same pressure he is feeling is felt by other elected officials.

“We went through the teacher walkouts with Mary Fallin, and that was very difficult to say the least,” said House Speaker Pro Tem Harold Wright. “I see similarities, in a way, to what we’re going through now. It’s not the same in respect to the reasons for the problems, but it has caused difficult times.”

The pandemic, which played a role in the drastically altered state budget outlook, also made communication more difficult when legislators were away from the state Capitol, said Wright, R-Weatherford.

Legislators expected a flat budget this year, but low oil prices and the pandemic led to a $416 million revenue shortfall in in the current budget year and a $1.3 billion shortfall in fiscal year 2021.

Having less money to appropriate always seems to make the budget process more contentious, Wright said.

“We were just worried about getting the budget out and the Medicaid issue in the first part of the session,” he said. “This has totally morphed the priorities, and not being able to operate the way we normally operate has been very difficult.”

Gaming dispute stirs conflict

Stitt’s aggressive push over the past year to renegotiate the state’s tribal gaming compacts has quietly frustrated some legislators within the governor’s own party, especially those who are tribal members or live in rural areas where tribes have greatly contributed to their communities.

That recently hit a tipping point when Stitt signed new gaming compacts with two of the state’s tribes. House Speaker Charles McCall and Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat responded with a strongly worded letter questioning his legal authority to enter into the compacts.

They also reminded him the Legislature has not yet authorized sports betting, one of the perks extended to the the Otoe-Missouria Tribe and the Comanche Nation under the new compacts.

Saying the Legislature doesn’t play a role in negotiating tribal gaming compacts, McCall and Treat had largely stayed out of the governor’s compacts fight until this point.

Stitt also doubled down on his support for the newly signed compacts, which he has insisted are legal.

“I may be ruffling their feathers, but I work for Oklahomans and when you talk to Oklahomans, they want me to negotiate the best deal for the state of Oklahoma, and that’s exactly what I plan on doing,” he said.

The tribal gaming compacts dispute also has put Stitt and Attorney General Mike Hunter at odds.

Also citing sports betting, Hunter recently issued a formal opinion, which have the effect of law, saying Stitt overstepped his authority by entering into the two recent gaming compacts.

In terms of their political experience, Hunter and Stitt may as well be polar opposites. Hunter has spent decades in the state political arena. Stitt bounded on the scene as a virtual unknown three years ago, but capitalized on his outsider image.

A spokesman for Hunter dismissed questions about whether there is any tension between Stitt and Hunter.

“The office of the attorney general works in support of the governor on a variety of issues,” said spokesman Alex Gerszewski.“We have an important job to do as the state’s chief law office. We do that to the best of our ability on behalf of all Oklahomans, and in no way are we ever motivated by personal animus or ill will.”

We’ve seen this before

The current political environment is reminiscent of the strong political friction that was well-known by the end of Gov. Mary Fallin’s second term in 2018.

“I don’t think that there was one thing where we thought, ‘wow, the Legislature and the governor have irreparably damaged their relationship and we’ll never forget this moment,’” said a former Fallin aide, who asked not to be named. “I think it was sort of a slow deterioration.”

The causes behind that deterioration are also similar to today’s struggles: budget woes, a breakdown in communication and a governor’s misunderstanding of the inner politicking legislators rely on.

The animosity of the Fallin years can sometimes be overstated, the source said, but solid relationships at the state Capitol were never the focus.

“It wasn’t really about relationships,” the Fallin aide said. “And frankly, maybe that is a mistake that the Fallin administration made was to not do enough back slapping.”

Being Oklahoma’s first female governor likely played a role in how Fallin struggled to break through with the tight-knit, male-dominated Legislature.

But for Stitt, easy connections with lawmakers outside of work — like the weekly breakfasts he has with legislative leaders and barbecues he hosts to get to know rank-and-file members — may be his saving grace.

“I feel like I have a great relationship with leaders in the Senate and the House,” Stitt said. “They have a job to do … . And I have a job to do.”