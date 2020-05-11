GROVE - The Grove Farmers' Market has pushed back the vendor application deadline to Friday, May 15. Applications after the deadline will have a $10 late fee added to the cost.

The market is described as 'an open air, producers-only market located in beautiful downtown Grove. All produce and items sold at the market are homegrown/made within 50 miles of the city limits' and is located on the lawn of the Grove Community Center.

Opening day for the market is Saturday, May 23, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To request an application, email joshgoff.gacc@gmail.com.