MIAMI — There have been no new cases of COVID-19 in the tri-county area, according to the Sunday update issued by the Oklahoma State Health Department.

Statewide, the total is 4,589 with 272 deaths, only two reported since Friday’s report.

There have been 3,204 recoveries.

Nationwide, there have been 1,307,609 positives and 78,592 deaths.

Worldwide, the total is 4,055,863 positives, 279,892 deaths and 1,386,631 recoveries.

COVID-19 testing is open to everyone; individuals do not need to exhibit symptoms to be tested.

Local test sites include the Ottawa County Health Department, 1930 North Elm (918-540-2481), Craig County Health Department, 115 East Delaware in Vinita (918-256-7531) and Delaware County Health Department, S. 9th Street, Jay (918-253-4511).

To learn more about COVID-19, call the COVID-19 call center at 877-215-8336 or 2-1-1 or visit https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/