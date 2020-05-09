Hope Ann Alford, 57, passed away at her home after a long battle with cancer. She was born on Feb. 17, 1963.

She was preceded in death by her father Eugene Zoba and her husband Rick Alford.

Hope is survived by her mother Shirlee Zoba and her four children: Paul, Charles, David and Amanda; her grandchildren Miranda, KayDee, Kavannah, RaeLee, Harper, Stella or Carter, David Jr., Xavier, Brenden, Kaitlyn, Kaldy, Bianca, and Alina and many friends.

Family and friends will celebrate her life in a private ceremony. She will be truly missed.