Thursday

May 7, 2020 at 12:01 AM


The following people were arrested in Washington County, according to Washington County court records.


Bartlesville Police Department


May 1


• Bobby Joe Ray Hill, 49, evading, driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked


• Tiffany Corina Hill, 37, possession of controlled dangerous substance, paraphernalia


May 2


• Jeffrey Michael Aine, 38, fugitive from justice


• Heather Rene Barksdale, 29, possessing stolen vehicle


• Lara Ellen Epps, 43, criminal arrest warrant


• Eloy Santiago-Garcia, 50, DUI-alcohol, illegal entry immigration


• Joshua Allen Shadwick, 36, possession of credit card or debit card belonging to another, paraphernalia, possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of stolen property


May 3


• Aaron Neil Williams, 44, domestic abuse, violation of protective order (2 counts), motion to revoke


Dewey Police Department


May 2


• Stephen Joe Eastham, 40, domestic abuse


• Michael Wayne Walters, 42, failure to appear, motion to revoke


Washington County Sheriff’s Office


May 2


• James Julious Rinck, 43, domestic abuse


May 4


• David Alan Porbeck, 38, burglary-forced entry residence, amphetamine-possession, paraphernalia, intoxication