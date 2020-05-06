Coronavirus Pandemic

OKWU plans to reopen for fall 2020 semester

Oklahoma Wesleyan University plans to resume face-to-face classes for the fall 2020 semester unless unforeseen events prevent it from re-opening its campuses.

“As conditions continue to stabilize in Oklahoma, the state and local municipalities have released a roadmap to begin to lift restrictions,” Dr. Jim Dunn, OKWU president, said in a release. “With that timeline, we are optimistic we will be able to start the fall 2020 semester with on-ground classes. We will of course continue to watch the situation with the pandemic carefully, but our plans are to return to teaching our on-ground courses in our classrooms this fall.”

The university plans to take extra steps to ensure the safety of students as it starts in-person classes at its Bartlesville and Tulsa campuses. These steps will include the recommended social distancing protocol and more frequent and thorough cleaning and disinfection of classrooms, resident halls, dining areas and event facilities.

Last week, the University of Oklahoma announced it plans to return to in-person classes on all three of its campuses this fall, and Oklahoma State University officials said the school had the same plan but was continuing to evaluate the situation.

Along with classes, OKWU plans to re-open residence halls, with plans aimed at reducing the density of occupancy. There is the possibility of fewer students in each suite or dorm configuration on its Bartlesville campus. As in other rare occurrences when resident students have become ill, the university will set aside rooms for the potential need to quarantine students who cannot readily recover at home.

Election

League of Women Voters seeks absentee ballot changes

Ahead of Oklahoma’s June 30 primary election, the League of Women voters is asking the state Supreme Court to intervene in state election procedures to make it easier for residents to vote absentee.

The group, represented by attorneys from Crowe and Dunlevy, filed a writ of mandamus brief on Thursday asking the state’s highest court to allow absentee voters to include on their ballot a signed statement swearing they are qualified to vote and marked their own ballot in lieu of getting the ballot notarized.

Oklahoma law requires absentee ballots be signed and notarized by a notary public. It is one of just a few states with such a requirement, and in Oklahoma anyone can vote absentee.

The brief filed Thursday follows a request from more than 20 Oklahoma health care associations and civic engagement and voting rights groups asking Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax to relax the state’s notary requirements in light of the COVID-19 situation.

Absentee voting and ballot access is always an important issue, but it is a whole different ball game during this global pandemic, said Andy Moore, the founder of Let’s Fix This. The grassroots group was among many to join the Let the People Vote coalition that inquired about changing the absentee ballot process.

“There’s so much uncertainty about what the world’s going to look like come June,” he said.

The coalition interpreted Oklahoma law to mean the state’s top election official has the power to change the absentee ballot process, an assertion Ziriax disputed in a letter dated Wednesday.

Ziriax said last-minute changes to the state’s election process would disrupt the absentee voting process and confuse voters and election officials. He also said he doesn’t have the power to change the absentee voting process.

“Removing such statutorily mandated election security features is beyond the scope of the Secretary’s authority under the Oklahoma Election Code,” he wrote “As Oklahoma’s chief election official, I have a duty to follow our election laws as written.”

Asked this week about changing the absentee ballot requirements, Gov. Kevin Stitt said that was an issue he would have to discuss with state legislators. For now, there are no plans to move the election, he said.

“We looked at moving the election, but we think, at this time, we’re safe to have that June election,” he said.

Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said lawmakers are having discussions about altering the notary requirements. But with legislators away from the state Capitol due to COVID-19, it’s unclear whether the idea is widely supported in the state’s GOP-controlled Legislature and whether lawmakers could pass legislation in time to affect the June primary.

Education

BPS announces Classified Person of the Year

Kerry Ickleberry, Safe and Healthy School Coordinator for Bartlesville Public Schools, has been selected by her peers as the district’s Classified Person of the Year.

The district recognized support employees who were named as finalists for the 30th annual site Classified Person of the Year honors, and all support employees voted to select the winner.

Ickleberry has worked in the district for 19 years.

“Kerry is caring and passionate about the health and safety of students, employees, parents, and any other visitors at the sites. She continually works to improve the safety plans of our schools, researching what has worked at other schools in times of emergency,” according to a release from the district. “She is a conscientious and dedicated employee, going above and beyond every day to make sure our students, employees, and campuses are safe and secure. Kerry works very hard to make sure students receive outside counseling services when needed.”

