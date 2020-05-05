JAY - The Jay High School Athletic Department posted the annual All-Sports awards video online on Monday, May 4, 2020.

The video recognized and celebrated Jay athletes from seniors to archery, from unified sports to cross country, from football to softball, from basketball to wrestling, from cheer to baseball and, of course, the coveted Netherton Award.

Netherton Award - “Leader Among Athletes”

Originating in 1962, the award was created by the Netherton family, who wanted to encourage, promote and reward good sportsmanship, leadership, outstanding athletic ability, citizenship and morals.

Four sport Bulldog Kobe Sixkiller is the 2020 recipient of the Netherton Award. Sixkiller has signed with NEO to play football in the 2020-2021 season.

“Some athletes lead by example, some by their work ethic when people are and are not watching, and some by their play on the field. Our recipient this year exemplifies all these characteristics,” said Jay Athletic Director Jeff Stapleton.

“Kobe Sixkiller was a great student athlete for the Jay boys basketball team. Kobe also excelled in the classroom, carrying a 3.8 GPA. He also helped our team with remendou leadership skills that helped his teammates excel in the game of basketball,” said Jay boys basketball coach Jay Fleming.

“It’s been a pleasure to coach Kobe. He is everything you could ask for in a student athlete: a hard worker, a leader and a role model on and off the field. He’s also enjoyable to be around and Jay football will miss Kobe very much and we wish him the best at the next level,” said Jay football coach Warren Kirk.

“Kobe Sixkiller has played first base and pitcher for four years for us. He is one of the most crafty, smart, control pitchers we have come through our program. He is a team leader with his actions and work habits. I have never seen him not work hard. He is a high character kid on and off the field. Kobe makes everyone better. He will be hard to replace,” said Jay baseball coach Mike Moore.

Girls Cross Country

- Most Determined and Consistent: Kyleigh Buzzard

- Heart of a Bulldog: Kanong Thao

- Most Guts: Alexis Farley

- Most Valuable Freshman Runner: Jacie Moffatt

- Most Valuable Runner: Aliah Barrows

Boys Cross Country

- Heart of a Bulldog: Chandler Williams

- Most Guts: Jaylem Newcomb

- Most Valuable Freshman Runner: Elijah Coatney

- Most Valuable Runner: Leo Feregrino

Football

- Lineman of the Year: Cole Oswalt

- Newcomer of the Year: Ty Shotpouch

- Co-Defensive Player of the Year: Kazdion Mount

- Co-Defensive Player of the Year :Zach Coy

- Offensive Player of the Year: Loran Kirk

- Most Valuable Player: Kobe Sixkiller

Fastpitch Softball

- Best Outfielder: Marsis Foreman

- Best Infielder: Shanae Lawrence

- Pitcher of the Year: Araya Dry

- Player of the Year: Sydney Taylor

Cheer

- Dedication in Cheer: Weston Welch

- Outstanding Flyer: Alex Allen

- Outstanding Tumbler: Chade Coble

- Leadership in Cheer: Chelsea Clark

- Leadership in Cheer: Dani Tanner

Girls Basketball

- Most Improved: Kyleigh Buzzard

- Best Offensive Player: Skylar Brantley

- Best Defensive Player: Alexis Farley

- Lady Bulldog Character Award: Lydia Barnes

Boys Basketball

- Mr. Intensity Award: Kaden Budder

- Leadership Award: Kobe Sixkiller

- Mr. Bulldog Award: Matthew Talley

- Sharp Shooter Award: Brody Winfield

- Defensive Player of the Year: Loran Kirk

- Comeback Player of the Year: Justin Noblin

Wrestling

- True Grit Award: Caleb Buzzard

- True Grit Award: Denton Duran

- Newcomer of the Year: Kaden Murray

- #Dogtuff Award: Dustin Duran

- Most Improved: Leo Feregrino

- Most Falls Award: Johnny Williamson

- Outstanding Wrestler / Cope Memorial Award: Zach Coy

- #Dogtuff Award: Carime Johnson

- Newcomer of the Year: Chandler Atwood

- Outstanding Female Wrestler: Lillian Gough

Unified Sports

- Heart of a Bulldog: John King

- Never Quit Award: Slater Jennings

- Rookie of the Year: Terral Wagnon

- Unified Spirit: Sam Xiong

- Unified Champion: Ben Thao

Archery

- Top Female Shooter: Kaylee Walker

- Top Male Shooter: Gage Bishop

- Most Improved: Laib Lee

- Mr. Consistent: Phoenix Hansen

- Archers USA Champion: JJ Pryor

Powerlifting

- Outstanding Squat: Touzong Vang

- Outstanding Bench: Loran Kirk

- Outstanding Deadlift: Leo Feregrino

- Outstanding Overall: Weston Welch

Baseball

- Team Leader: Kobe Sixkiller

- Team Leader: Cole Oswalt

- Best Hitter: Kaden Budder

- Best Infielder: Kazdion Mount

- Best Outfielder: Gage Bishop

- Best All-Around Player: Brody Winfield

- Pitcher of the Year: Steen Lane

Senior Awards

- Chandler Atwood: Wrestling, Football Manager, Track, Matmaid

- Logan Barrows: Unified Sports

- Gage Bishop: Baseball, Archery

- Molly Bryant: Football Manager

- Kaden Budder: Baseball, Football, Basketball, Unified Sports

- Caleb Buzzard: Wrestling

- Chelsea Clark: Cheer

- Zachary Coy: Wrestling, Football

- Araya Dry: Softball

- Denton Duran: Wrestling, Cheer, Football, Track

- Aureo Feregrino: Wrestling, Cross Country, Powerlifting, Track

- Nathaniel Holt: Football Manager, Wrestling Manager

- Slater Jennings: Unified Sports

- Dallas Johnson: Powerlifting, Wrestling, Football

- Chacolby King: Football

- John King: Unified Sports

- Steen Lane: Baseball

- Laib Lee: Archery

- Bonnie Miller: Cheer

- Mathysen Mooney: Matmaid

- Daniel Morehead: Archery

- Kazdion Mount: Football, Cheer, Baseball

- Jaylen Newcomb: Football, Cross Country, Wrestling, Track

- Justin Noblin: Basketball

- Cole Oswalt: Football, Baseball

- Pedro Reyes: Football

- Briar Ritter: Football, Powerlifting

- Joanna Rivera: Cheer

- Samantha Rutherford: Cheer

- Kayevonna Salkill: Cheer

- Lila Sherman: Cheer

- Kobe Sixkiller: Football, Baseball, Basketball, Powerlifting

- Andy Smith: Baseball

- Kerrena Snow: Cheer

- Matthew Talley: Basketball

- Dani Tanner: Cheer

- Sydney Taylor: Softball

- Benjamin Thao: Unified Sports

- Touzong Vang: Powerlifting, Cross Country

- Morgan Vice: Cheer, Unified Sports

- Terral Wagnon: Unified Sports

- Kaylee Walker: Archery

- Weston Welch: Football, Cheer, Powerlifting

- Kennah Wheeler: Football Manager, Matmaid

- Chandler Williams: Cross Country, Track

- Aryn Wilson: Cheer

- Brody Winfield: Football, Basketball, Baseball

- Sam Xiong: Unified Sports

The athletes who have won awards will be contacted on how and when to receive their awards. To watch the full video, visit Jay High School Facebook page.