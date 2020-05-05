If you have a meeting or event that has been cancelled or rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic, email dgraham@examiner-enterprise.com or call 918-335-8246.

• Bethel AME, 618 SW Adams Blvd. in Bartlesville, will be closed until the middle of May for “the health and welfare of the church family”, the Rev. Johnny Norman has announced.

• The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary meeting scheduled for May 5 has been canceled.

• The 20th annual Chautauqua Hills Blues Festival, scheduled for Memorial Day weekend in Sedan, Kansas, has been postponed until Labor Day weekend, Saturday, Sept. 5 and Sunday, Sept. 6.

• The Bartlesville Community Foundation’s Legacy Hall of Fame event, originally scheduled for May 16, has been rescheduled for May 15, 2021.

• The Washington County Retired Educators Association meeting for May 8 has been cancelled.

• The 38th Annual Sunfest scheduled for May 29, 30 and 31 has been cancelled. Depending on how the restrictions from the COVID-19 crisis pan out, the Sunfest Board is prepared to put on special events throughout the summer if it is able.

• The Ochelata citywide garage sale has been postponed until further notice.

• Weight Watchers meetings held on Thursdays at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. at the Bartlesville Community Center will be closed until Thursday, May 7.

• OKM Music has postponed its “Festival Prelude: Beethoven and the Future of Music” to Sunday, Oct. 4. The performance had been scheduled for April 23. All ticket-related questions can be directed to the OKM Music Box Office, 918-336-9900 or the Bartlesville Community Center at 918-337-2787. Currently, the 36th Annual OKM Music Festival, is still planned to take place June 12 through 18.

• “Celebrate! 100 Years of Woman Suffrage” has been postponed until Saturday, Aug. 29.