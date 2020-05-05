The Ardmore Fire Department responded to a fire at the Cafe Alley restaurant in downtown Ardmore early Monday morning.

AFD Fire Marshall Tim Lee said firefighters quickly arrived on scene after receiving a call at around 9:30 a.m. A construction worker had reportedly been using a cutting torch outside the back of the building to cut a pole out of the way.

The torch then sparked a fire that went up the back wall of the restaurant, Lee said. Firefighters had to tear the sheet metal off the wall in order to fully extinguish the fire and keep it from spreading to the rest of the building

“We had quite a bit of fire in there at one time but we contained it to the outside wall,” Lee said. “It didn’t actually go in it— now it did fill the building full of smoke.”

Within 15 minutes firefighters had put the fire out, preventing any further damage to the restaurant. Lee said there was an estimated $5,000 of damage to the outside wall. Workers began repairing the wall as soon as firefighters left.

“They were working on it pretty hard when we left,” Lee said. No one was inside the restaurant at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.