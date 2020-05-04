GROVE - 2020 is an election year and despite the unique situation of COVID-19, the Delaware County GOP of Oklahoma has found a way to hold a forum for the eight Republican candidates vying for the position of sheriff and county commissioner.

On Friday, May 8, the DelCo GOP will host two forums on the group's Facebook page, one at 9 a.m. and one at 1 p.m.

All eight candidates are registered as members of the Republican Party.

Sheriff Forum

The first forum will feature the four candidates on the ballot for Sheriff: Mark Berry, Matt North, Tracey Shaw and Mike Wilkerson.

According to the Delaware County website, the Sheriff is responsible for the following:

• Preserves the peace and protects life and property within the county's jurisdiction

• Has power and authority to operate the County Jail

• Has authority to apprehend and secure persons charged with a felony or breach of peace

• Serves warrants and processes papers ordered by the District Court

• Accountable for all fees received by Sheriff Office and deposits them daily with the County Treasurer

• Relies on the Office of the State Auditor and Inspector for oversite and guidance

County Commissioner No. 2 Forum

The second forum will feature the four candidates on the ballot for County Commissioner No. 2: Jake Callihan, David Hampton, incumbent Russell Martin and Scott Williams.

According to the Delaware County website, the County Commissioner No. 2 position is responsible for the following:

• Maintains and constructs county roads and bridges

• Serves on the Board of County Commissioners, the chief administrative office of the county

• Attends regular board meetings where county business is transacted

• As a board member, approves and oversees county budget

• As a board member, functions as the business manager of the county

• Relies on the Office of the State Auditor and Inspector for oversight and guidance

The DelCo GOP will be following CDC guidelines.

To Watch

For those interested in watching the forums, or for more information prior to the forums, search Facebook for Delaware County Oklahoma Republicans.

The general elections will take place on Tuesday, June 30.