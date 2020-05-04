The Following Items Were Filed April 14 To April 30, 2020, In Delaware County District Court. The Information Was Obtained Through The Oklahoma District Court Records Website.
Felonies
Beamer, Tyler Auston, Bringing Contraband Into Jail/Penal Institution
Hobbs, Leonard Earl, Burglary - Second Degree
Lindstrom, Leif William, Indecent Exposure
Ramos, Walter, Rape - First Degree (Under 14)
Misdemeanors
Burkle, Heather Gayle, Resisting An Officer
Kirby, Kody Paul, Larceny of Merchandise From Retailer
Morales Matias, Aranxa M, Failure To Comply With Compulsory Insurance Law
Protective Orders
Rutherford, Samantha Michele Vs. Bridges, Cody Lee
Hart, Cynthia Vs. Nickles, Jamie
Macomber, Lesley Vs. Tillery, Gordon Jay
Tillery, Gordon Jay Vs. Macomber, Lesley Ann
Sloan, Steven Vs. Sloan, Chasty Terra Nicole