Traffic up and down Main Street in Ardmore was a bit heavier over the weekend as some shoppers got out to support local small business now that restrictions have been relaxed. Starting Friday, May 1 some stores, restaurant dining rooms, movie theaters and gyms were allowed to reopen as long as they adhered to social distancing protocols and sanitation procedures.

Allison Meredith, owner of Moments to Remember, said around 50 customers came though over Friday and Saturday, and the everyone did a good job of maintaining distance from fellow shoppers. Raigan Miller, sales associate at The Stag, agreed with Meredith’s description and she said several customers came in wearing masks and voluntarily kept their distance when waiting in line to check out.

Meredith said she thinks several people came downtown to shop because the large chain retailers remain closed. Miller said many of the customers came to browse their selection without any specific purchases in mind.

“I don’t feel like any one item has been selling better than anything else,” Miller said. “A lot of people were out looking for Mother’s Day gifts, and we’ve also sold a lot of t-shirts and other summer clothes.”

Both stores closed their doors to the public in March and turned to online sales to help make up for the loss of foot traffic. Moments to Remember sold several custom Easter Baskets during the time the store was shut down, and they are currently making custom Mother’s Day and graduation gift baskets. Customers can phone the store with their selections, then opt to pick them up in person or have it delivered right to their house.

“We’re trying to go above and beyond for our customers,” Meredith said. “We’re still doing curbside delivery to your car, and we can also ship items or do a porch delivery. So if people are uncomfortable getting out, they can still shop with us.”

Miller said they also experienced success with online retail. The Stag would post photos of outfits and available sizes to their Instagram page, and then people could contact the store with their order. Staff from the store would then deliver items to the purchaser’s vehicle.