Bill Gerald Lowe

Bill Gerald Lowe, 92, of Wann, Oklahoma, died Sunday, April 26, 2020.

Bill was born July 6, 1927 to parents Rollie Allen Lowe and Leona “Peggy” (Welch) Lowe-Dixon in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. He was educated in Bartlesville.

Bill served our country in the US Army during WWII. He married Sharlene Joan Kester on September 1, 1944. The couple had one daughter, Billie JoAnn Lowe Marshall.

He owned and operated the Bill Lowe Distributing Company until 1975. Bill and his wife, Sharlene, owned and operated the Wann Quick Stop from March 1980 until 1985. He was also a rancher, conservationist and entrepreneur.

Bill was awarded the Bankers Award in Nowata County in 1982, Conservationist of the year award in 1987, Goodyear award for Conservation in 1989, and was nominated by Nowata County Conservation District for the Master Oklahoma Farmer-Stockman Award in 1989.

He enjoyed a cold beer and the company of many!

Bill was preceded in death by his wife Sharlene Lowe; daughter Billie JoAnn Marshall; parents Rollie Allen Lowe and Leona (Welch) Lowe-Dixon and brother Wayne Lowe.

He is survived by grandsons Brian Marshall, Barry Marshall and wife Angela and Brady Marshall and wife Denise, all of Bartlesville; 12 great grandchildren; 5 great great grandchildren and companion Marilyn Folk.

Graveside services were held on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 2:00p.m. in the Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted by Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.