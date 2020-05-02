By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Great runningbacks are not forged in one thrust into the refiner’s fire.

Bartlesville High School senior ballcarrier extraordinare Laken Clowdus learned that progress is a process not a destination.

He knows he still needs to get better as he prepares to jump to the college gridiron with Friends (Kan.) University.

Friends and Clowdus solidified a relationship during the past few years after Clowdus filled out a questionnaire his sophomore year for the school.

Following a blockbuster senior campaign, Friends’ recruiting coordinator paid a visit to Bartlesville to visit more with Clowdus.

“Really, the opportunity to play more football,” Clowdus said about his desire to compete on the college level.

He is the latest in a string of great Bruin runningbacks going back more than a decade.

Note: The next part of this feature is planned for Tuesday’s E-E.