Gale Horton, 84, of Shawnee, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at his home.

Visitation will be from 1 to 7 p.m., Sunday, May 3, at Cooper Funeral Home.

Private family graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, May 4, with Pastor Will Wilson, New Hope Baptist Church, officiating under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CDC and State of Oklahoma Regulations and Guidelines, all attendees are to remain in their vehicles or join the celebration of Gale’s life through Cooper Funeral Home’s Facebook page for live streaming of the service.

