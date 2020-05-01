In recognition of International Firefighters’ Day, the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation is asking people to say thank you to local firefighters for their service by lighting up in red on May 4.

Bartlesville Fire Chief John Banks says the foundation is asking residents to put a red bulb in their porchlight and share their #ShineYourLight4Firefighters story on social media as a way of saying “thank you” to all of the firefighters who are on the front lines every day, keeping everyone safe.

“Lighting up in red on May 4 is an additional symbol of support to all of those who are there 24 hours a day, seven days a week to protect us,” Banks said.

Participants can complete a form at https://bit.ly/35eXahZ to acknowledge support.