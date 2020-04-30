Glenn D. Prewett

Glenn D. Prewett passed away peacefully in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on April 22, 2020.

Glenn was one of eight children born to Elisha D. and Pearl Prewett in Allen, Oklahoma on July 25th, 1929. Known to all those around him as “Prew,” he had a calmness and kindness that made everyone around him feel welcome.

Glenn was raised in Allen, Oklahoma and served in the Korean War as a member of the United States Army. He spent most of his adult life in Bartlesville, Oklahoma where he was active in numerous civic organizations, including the Lions Club. A highlight each year was the annual Lions Club Christmas tree sale, where he sold trees to the community. He spent numerous hours devoting his time to the Bartlesville Public Library and the Washington County Election Board. He also spent hours volunteering as a coach for many little league teams in the Bartlesville community. Glenn proudly retired in 1991 as the area Manager for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company after loyally serving “the phone company” for 43 years.

Glenn was the biggest fan of OU Sooner football and never missed watching a game. Once Oklahoma City Thunder basketball arrived, he never missed a game and would watch with his grandchildren and talk for hours about each game. Glenn and his wife Nancy moved to Oklahoma City in 2015, where he spent the last five years of his life.

Glenn was preceded in death by his parents Elisha D. and Pearl; siblings Wilma White, Vivian Simonds, Madge Pruitt, J.D. Prewett, Alvin Prewett, and Eddie Prewett; and his wife Nancy L. Prewett nee Toalson, who passed in in 2017.

Glenn leaves behind a loving family, including his sister Collene Ownby of Claxton, Tennessee. He also leaves behind his four children: daughter Dr. Sabrina Prewett of Lawrence Kansas, son Chad Prewett, of Aurora, Colorado, stepdaughter April Adler of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, and stepson Todd Ward of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, along with their spouses and significant others. Glenn is survived by his six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

A man known to be the gentlest, kindest soul to so many will truly be missed in the world. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Bartlesville Lions Club, P. O. Box 2163, Bartlesville, Oklahoma 74005.