Bartlesville Public Schools head into May after a month of distance learning for students and parents, and with questions remaining about how rest of the school year will play out.

The Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise reached out to Granger Meador, executive director of Technology and Communications for the district, who answered with questions regarding assignments, assessments of students’ work and promotions.

How is long-distance learning going for Bartlesville Public Schools?

We encourage parents and students to use the bpslearn.com website to access information on distance learning, meal service, and community resources. We have four more weeks of distance learning, through May 21, to close out this academic year.

Our middle school and high school teachers report success with connecting with many students via our Canvas Learning Management System, and we’ve distributed about 90 cellular hotspots thus far to middle and high school students who lacked home internet access. We have a scheduled weekly drive-through at the high school where students in grades 6 to 12 who requested a hotspot via their teacher can pick those up. We also have a scheduled weekly drive-through there for middle and high school students to swap out take-home Chromebooks as needed. Details are at bpslearn.com.

Our elementary teachers are reaching out regularly to each of their students to support them and their families. Lessons through May 21 have been posted at bpslearn.com as both downloadable and printable documents as well as online calendars that are mobile-device-friendly. Hard copies of the lessons through May 21 were made available Wednesday via the meals program drive-throughs and bus routes, and some copies will be available at the Walmart service desk. But we encourage families to use the online versions at bpslearn.com whenever feasible.

How many meals have been distributed to students ?

Our Child Nutrition program is typically serving over 4,000 to-go meals each weekday via the breakfast and lunch drive-throughs at each middle school and bus routes throughout the city. Anyone from ages 1-18 who appears is served.

How are grades being compiled this last half of the school year?

For middle school and high students: Teachers may grade some secondary students’ work; however, the intent is for grading to encourage students, provide helpful feedback, and the goal is to help maintain or increase, not decrease, a student’s existing average in a class. The work is used to learn new concepts and to reinforce those that have already been introduced. Teachers are in regular contact with students to provide them with support and guidance, with each teacher providing “office hours” or other mechanisms for students to request individual help. Students are not responsible for online work when an internet connection is not available.

Elementary school students: Elementary school semester grades are based on work completed through March 12. Additional grades will not be added, but teachers do provide meaningful feedback on distance learning work. The lesson goals are to practice and maintain skills.

Will everyone be passed to the next grade?

Not necessarily. Individual circumstances can vary widely, particularly for students in high school who have not accumulated enough credits to pass to the next grade level or to graduate. Our teachers and counselors are reaching out to students who face credit recovery issues to provide support. Everyone recognizes the need to allow for the impact of distance learning during most of the fourth quarter of this academic year, within the confines of the law.

For third-graders, there are three alternative ways we can determine promotion or retention under the Reading Sufficiency Act. The parents of third-grade students were notified last week if their child qualified for an automatic promotion, met the criteria for a good-cause exemption, or will be considered for a probationary promotion. Probationary promotion meetings will be held before the start of the 2020-21 school year.

Is BPS hosting summer school?

Yes, there will be both secondary and elementary summer schools. The secondary ones will be virtual using students’ take-home Chromebooks. Due to distance learning restrictions, the elementary summer schools will be invitation-based and may use some devices, if that proves feasible, but may also need to sometimes rely on packet-based lessons. It is important for families wishing to use summer school services who currently lack home internet service to explore the low-cost internet options linked at bpslearn.com. Some second- and third-grade students who do not attend summer school may be invited to receive tutoring via funding from Bartlesville Education Promise.

Some online summer school opportunities are being developed, and we are making a significant investment of federal stimulus funds so that we can provide online instruction next school year as needed with a Chromebook for every student across all grade levels. The United Way and Phillips 66 have provided a $100,000 grant to help us purchase 250 additional cellular hotspots to address home internet access next school year, but a hotspot cannot supply more than about an hour of streaming video per day. So we strongly encourage any families that lack home internet to use the Low-Cost Internet Options button at bpslearn.com to explore what is available, including low-cost options from AT&T and other providers.

What problems do you anticipate for next school year?

Our current expectation is that social distancing requirements will continue to some degree until an effective vaccine is widely available. Public schools have fewer options than colleges, for example, in how to provide instruction, activities, meals, etc., with adequate social distancing. Our staff will be working throughout the summer to gauge what is feasible in 2020-21 and to be as prepared as possible. We will be offering training for teachers to help prepare them for online instruction across all grade levels, should that prove necessary.