Frances Tarter

Frances Mae Tarter, 80, of Bartlesville, died Saturday. Services are pending with Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home & Cremation Service.

Earl Thompson

Earl B. Thompson, 89, of Bartlesville, died Sunday. Services are pending with Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home & Cremation Service.

Dr. Thomas Powers

Dr. Thomas E. Powers, 81, of Pawhuska, died April 7th.

Services are pending with Kendrick McCartney Johnson Funeral Home.

Rodney McDonald

Rodney McDonald, 77, died Tuesday. Services are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.