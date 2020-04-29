As all but a handful of counties across the state have all been affected by positive COVID-19 cases, Pottawatomie County sits at the 18th highest number of reports — now showing 43 cases and four deaths.

Oklahoma County has remained at the top of the list, marking 729 cases and 29 deaths. Tulsa County data confirms 506 cases, with a slightly higher death count, at 32. The third highest-ranking county is directly to the west — Cleveland County has experienced 410 cases so far, with 28 deaths. There are 14 counties reporting more than 50 cases; half of the counties in the state are showing 10 or fewer positive cases.

State

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 3,410 positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Oklahoma; nearly 700 have been hospitalized since the pandemic reached the area.

As of Tuesday, an additional 10 COVID-19-related deaths were reported between April 22 and 26 — though no deaths occurred in the last 24 hours — bringing the total to 207.

Four deaths were reported in Tulsa County, a male in the 65 and older age group, a female in the 65 and older age group, a male in the 50-64 age group, and a female in the 50-64 age group.

Three deaths were reported in Washington County, two females in the 65 and older age group and a male in the 65 and older age group.

One death was reported in Caddo County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

One death was reported in Cleveland County, a male in the 65 and older age group.

And one death was reported in Delaware County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

There have been 207 total COVID-19-related deaths in the state tallied so far.

Testing

New regional drive-thru testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership. Testing requirements and capacity varies by location

Drive-thru testing is being offered at Pottawatomie County Health Department, 1904 Gordon Cooper Drive, by appointment only. Call (405) 273-2157 for an appointment.

Data

Nearly one million cases — 988,197 — have been tallied across the country, 56,259 resulting in death. But more than 111,400 of those stricken with COVID-19 have recovered, according to coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

Of Pottawatomie County's 43 positive cases, 30 have reportedly recovered.

Stay informed

For more information about COVID-19, visit cdc-gov or coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

For more information about local guidelines, visit shawneeok.org.

For more information about state guidelines, visit ok.gov.

For more information about federal guidelines, visit whitehouse.gov.

Also, watch updates at news-star.com.