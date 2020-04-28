Shawnee High School senior Jaela Daily has been selected as one of The Shawnee News-Star and Patriot Auto Group Students of the Month for March and is now in the running to win a car.

Shawnee senior Jaela Daily is a leader at Shawnee High School and maintains a 3.95 GPA.

Her mom is Gina Daily.

“Jaela is a hard-working student who is eager to learn and research to better understand the information,” Shawnee High School Counselor Dianne Dodd said.

Helping to coordinate games is not all she does at school events.

“She has volunteered at various school functions setting up fairs and preparing food at the concession, and making homemade items for parent/teacher conferences,” Dodd said. “She is a good leader and role model for young people.”

Dodd said Daily helps the underclassmen.

Daily was the leader of the front ensemble in marching band this year.

“Jaela tutors other peers, especially those having trouble with their work,” Dodd said.

Daily is the recipient of an academic letter jacket.

Among her accomplishments are Principal's Honor Roll; Regional STEM Standout; National Honor Society; and more.

Also, Daily has completed an internship at SSM Health St. Anthony-Shawnee hospital in the laboratory and pathology center.

Weighing her career options, Daily has an interest in health care, working with animals, and also is pursuing experience in business to build a good foundation in her future endeavors.