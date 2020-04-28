JAY - Like other Oklahoma towns and cities, Jay is working to restore normalcy to their businesses, community buildings and city government as the COVID-19 is hopefully in retreat.

According to Jay Mayor Beckie Farley, they are following the State of Oklahoma guidelines laid out in the “Open Up and Recover Safely” (OURS) document, “A Three-phase Approach to Oklahoma’s Recovery.”

As of Friday, April 24, personal care businesses reopened in Jay and on Friday, May 1, the restaurants will reopen while implementing social distancing within the their facilities.

According to the guidelines, churches in the area most likely will also be able to open for Sunday, May 3, if they follow the distancing guidelines.

Additionally, movie theaters and sporting venues will be able to reopen on May 1, as long as they are able to follow the OURS document mandates.

"City buildings and properties will remain closed, since we can’t properly do social distancing, so it remains a challenge,” said Farley.

Jay’s Senior Center will remained closed, since that age group is most susceptible, but delivering curbside meals will continue.

Jay parks remain open, but the playgrounds and basketball courts will remain closed until further notice.

Farley hasn’t been on any weekly teleconferences with Governor Stitt, since the first one, but is on the weekly calls with the White House, and she watches the daily news briefs on TV with President Trump.

Jay has had eight COVID-19 cases, no deaths and seven people recovered, while Grove has had 71 COVID-19 cases (the bulk at Grove Nursing Center), ten deaths and 52 people recovered, as of Monday, April 27.

The future of the Huckleberry Festival is still on hold with a “drop-dead date for decision of May 15,” according to Farley, as are plans for 4th of July and Cruise Night.

“A lot of other events in the state have already been cancelled, so we’ll just have to make the decisions as we go,” said Farley.

She is anxious to get Jay back to normal as soon as possible, but will do it in a safe and planned manner.

Phase three of the OURS plan goal is to move Oklahoma close to normal, yet, visits to Senior Care Facilities are recommended to be prohibited.