By Christy Summers

Tuesday

Apr 28, 2020 at 12:01 AM


Janice Toal


Janice Elaine Toal, 68, died April 23. Private family services will be at Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel.


Jimmy Coker


Jimmy Coker, 80, died April 22. Private family services will be held at a later date. Services are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.


Gertraud Henshall


Gertraud “Gerti” Henshall, 78, of Bartlesville, died Friday.


Visitation will be from 10 a.m. — 8 p.m. Wednesday. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Davis Family Funeral Home–Walker Brown Chapel. Services are under the direction of Davis Family Funeral Home–Walker Brown Chapel.


Rose French


Rose Ann French, 77, of Ochelata, died Sunday.


Services are pending with Davis Family Funeral Home – Dewey Chapel.