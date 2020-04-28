OKLAHOMA CITY – As Oklahomans practice social distancing to protect from the spread of COVID-19, they are in need of ways to stay healthy, active and safe.

Shape Your Future (SYF), a program of the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET), is a reliable source for tips to help Oklahomans live healthier, longer lives.

SYF provides free educational and hands-on resources for physical activity, nutrition, water consumption and living tobacco-free lifestyles.

Families are facing unique challenges during this time – including reduced access to resources that support healthy choices.

Unhealthy snacking, consuming more sugary drinks and physical inactivity are all challenges when our routines are different.

SYF provides healthy tools to meet those needs, including creative, at-home physical activities and recipes that make it easier to plan healthy, affordable family meals with just a few ingredients.

“Oklahomans are juggling a lot of challenges right now, but Shape Your Future is here to help,” said TSET Executive Director, Julie Bisbee.

“TSET and Shape Your Future offer free tools to help Oklahomans make healthy choices during this time. Healthy choices and being physically active also boost our moods and support our mental health.

When cooped up at home, it’s easy to let your health take a backseat, but we are encouraging Oklahomans to use this time to reinforce healthy habits.

It’s a great time to make a plan to cook healthy dinners as a family, drink plenty of water and stay active while social distancing with some of our outside-the-box ideas.”

Here are a few ways to get started with ShapeYourFutureOK.com:

- Easy, low-cost recipes you can make with a few ingredients

- At-home physical activity ideas fit for the entire family

- Fun and FREE creative adventures for kids

- A free Facebook group for accountability and support

- A free toolkit that offers sample social media posts, healthy talking tips and more.

Here are additional steps you can take to protect your health and the health of those around you.

They’re provided by our partners at the Oklahoma State Department of Health:

Clean your hands often

Wash with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after being in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contacts.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Maintain a safe distance between yourself and other people if COVID-19 is spreading in your community.

Make sure to wear a cloth face cover when you have to go out in public.

This is especially important for people who are at higher risk of getting very sick.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

About TSET

The TSET serves as a partner and bridge builder for organizations working toward shaping a healthier future for all Oklahomans. TSET – Better Lives Through Better Health. To learn more, go to www.tset.ok.gov.

About SYF

SYF is a community health education intervention that encourages Oklahomans to eat better, move more and be tobacco free.