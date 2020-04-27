Perfect Prime Rib

Recently, I was walking through one of our local casinos one morning and stated to the friend with me, “You know, this reminds me of when I used to go to Las Vegas all the time.” I said, “One of my favorite memories from those days when I would go out there was the mornings.” I could tell my friend was either confused or maybe thought I had lost my mind, so proceeded to explain to him.

I have always been a morning person and when I would go to Las Vegas, the morning time at the casinos I was staying at was always one of my favorite times of the day. I would get up early, while my wife was still sleeping and head down into the casino to get me a cup of coffee and wander around. Depending on how early I would get down there, it was generally the quietest the casino would be all day. I would find a place to sit and watched what few people was milling around that time of day, generally a hotel guest dragging their luggage along with them to check out and go home, or a slot player or two trying their luck on a machine, but mostly, it would be the employees of the casino doing their daily duties. It would be quiet, and every now and then, I would strike up a conversation with one of the employees. Of course, the early morning peace would generally not last that long, as other guests would start making their way down from their rooms to start the day. Sometimes, I would go ahead and go eat my breakfast after having my coffee, and other times, I would wait for my wife to come down before going to breakfast.

I also mentioned to my friend, now that I have the time to go out to Vegas about anytime I want to, I no longer have the urge to go, because it has changed so much since those days I remembered. At that time, the casinos treated their guests like royalty. They had great food deals, free drinks, free parking (which no longer exists on the Strip), and many other perks as well. Now don’t get me wrong, there are places in Vegas, if you look long and hard, where you can still find some of those deals from the past. But $2.99 steak and eggs in the morning is NOT one of them!!!

I can remember that the last morning we would be in Vegas; we would always go eat a breakfast buffet somewhere before traveling home. By the time you got to the airport a couple hours before your flight, a two-hour flight to Tulsa, losing two hours in time change, and a one and half hour drive home from Tulsa, it made for a long day. So that breakfast buffet before leaving always came in handy. I can’t remember what the buffet cost back then, but it sure wasn’t no $25 to $40 a person like it is now. Also back then, you didn’t have to pay $3.50 for a cup of coffee!!

Yeah, a lot has changed since those days when I enjoyed those Vegas mornings, but one thing that hasn’t is the great food they serve. It might cost an arm and leg to eat it nowadays, but it is still the same quality it was back then. Also, where else can you go and have prime rib and champagne with your eggs in the morning time? Anytime I eat prime rib these days, I can’t help but think about Vegas where you can get it 24/7…..One of these days, I’m going to go get a loan at my local bank, and fix some prime rib at home. When I do, this is how I think I’ll prepare it, from this recipe I found….

Perfect Prime Rib

1 prime rib roast with or without bone (any size)

Garlic powder

Salt

Pepper

Directions

Preheat oven to 550F degrees.

Make a rub of salt, pepper and garlic powder and apply to meat. Place meat in a shallow roasting pan fat side up.

Roast at 550 at 5 minutes per pound for RARE, or 6 minutes per pound for MEDIUM and 7 minutes per pound for WELL DONE.

Turn off oven at the end of cooking time and DO NOT OPEN OVEN DOOR FOR TWO HOURS.

At the end of the 2 hours, remove meat from oven to slice; it comes out perfect every time.