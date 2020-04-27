MIAMI - In response to the continued Covid-19 pandemic, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College (NEO) will be transitioning all summer classes beginning in June to an online and/or distance format. As in the past, NEO will also transition to a four-day workweek during the summer term, beginning May 11 and concluding July 30.

“Making the decision now enables our students to make enrollment decisions,” said NEO President Dr. Kyle Stafford. “It provides our faculty with adequate time to transition their courses to the distance learning format.”

NEO operates summer courses in three formats, with a full 8-week session as well as June and July 4-week sessions. While the sessions beginning in June will transition online, a decision regarding July 4-week sessions will be made in June based on guidance from federal, state, and local officials.

The campus of NEO will also remain closed to visitors through the end of May, with a decision regarding visitors during the summer semester still to be made. For further information, visit neo.edu/covid or contact Jordan Adams at Jordan.m.adams@neo.edu.