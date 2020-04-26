Roscoe White

Mr. Roscoe Donald White, 79, of Bartlesville, was called home on Thursday, April 16, 2020.

He was born December 27, 1940 at Tulsa, Oklahoma to Dorothy Mae Robinson. After losing his mother at an early age, he was adopted by Tennessee “Cousin Tennie” Johnson. Roscoe was raised in Bartlesville, attending Douglas School and continued his formal education at College High School.

Roscoe started his work experience as a custodian, later becoming a business owner and entrepreneur, before retiring in 2010.

The love of his life was Maude Adair White, whom he married, and they spent over 60 years together. The union created three daughters, Regina, Lisa, and Renee White.

Roscoe was active in his community, serving on the Westside Community Center Board for many years. He was involved in the formation of the Douglas Ares Association in 1976. Douglas Ares hosts a reunion/celebration every three years for former students of Douglas, and that tradition continues today.

Roscoe had a zest for life. He loved family & friends; fishing and listening to The Blues. Roscoe was a talented, skilled professional dominos player, winning many local and statewide tournaments and awards. He was a loving husband, father and friend and will be missed immensely by all of the lives that he touched through the years.

Roscoe was preceded in death by his mother; his adopted mother and five brothers and five sisters. He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Maude White; daughters, Regina Benson and husband, Allen of Ardmore, OK, Lisa Duke of Bartlesville, Renee White of Bartlesville and Dorothy Smith of Kansas City, MO; sons, Donald Trent of Kansas City, Rock White of Dallas, TX and a loving sisters, Judy Nelson of Oklahoma City.

Due to the COVID-19 virus, the family will have a memorial service, at a later date, to celebrate Mr. Roscoe White's life.