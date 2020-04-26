MIAMI — Three more confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Sunday, April 26 Oklahoma State Department report.

Craig County now has nine cases while the numbers in Ottawa and Delaware counties remained the same, 90 and 29, respectively.

There has been one death in Ottawa County and 10 in Delaware County.

There are testing sites at the Ottawa County Health Department, 1930 North Elm (918-540-2481), Craig County Health Department, 115 East Delaware in Vinita (918-256-7531) and Delaware County Health Department, S. 9th Street, Jay (918-253-4511).

The OSDH reports one death and 60 new cases since Friday.

There has been a total of 3,253 positive cases in Oklahoma and a total of 195 deaths.

The OHDH reports there have been 653 cumulative hospitalizations and that that 2,139 patients have recovered.

Those who are sick or think they have COVID-19 should self-isolate at home in a room away from others in the household. It is recommended to use a separate bathroom if possible. Common symptoms include a fever and cough. Difficulty breathing is a serious concern and medical attention should be sought immediately. It is important to contact a health care provider or medical facility in advance before arrival.

To learn more about COVID-19, call the COVID-19 call center at 877-215-8336 or 2-1-1 or visit https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/

