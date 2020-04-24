By Mike Tupa

One way or another, Elise Cone planned to attend John Brown (Ark.) University.

But, she’s happy with the final scenario.

“I initially looked at John Brown because of academics and the strong Christian culture it had,” the Bartlesville High School senior said this week. “I also wanted to continue to play basketball and went and talked to the coaches.”

As a result of her efforts, she first secured an academic scholarship at the school — and “then the coach called me with an athletic scholarship.”

Cone plans to stack the awards to get maximum benefit.

A two-year varsity starter for the Bartlesville Lady Bruins, Cone is likely best remembered for one memorable flick of the wrist.

It occurred in December 2018 at the Bartlesville High Throwback Game — in the old gym — against Bixby.

With the final seconds draining off the clock, Cone set up in the left corner, caught a no-look pass from senior point guard Jena’ Williams and drained a three-pointer for a 43-42 victory.

“Jena’ got past four defenders and kicked it out to me,” Cone recalled.

“It was an awesome experience,” Cone recalled. “I enjoyed the whole experience. (The old gym) always has a great atmosphere. ... With fans being that close to the floor, it has an old gym feel.”

Even though she didn’t wear the hero’s mantle in the 2019-20 throw-back game — this time it was sophomore Kate Gronigan with the last-second bucket to beat Owasso — Cone felt as equally pumped up by the outcome and the atmosphere.

“This year, I would say our team came together that came and communicated,” she said. “I really felt we had fun playing the game we all loved and we played together as a team.”

Cone — who signed her letter of intent this past week to play at John Brown — said she wasn’t ready to walk away from basketball because of “my overall love of the game.

“I love the competitiveness of it, the challenge every time you play. I love the adrenaline rush, playing with my teammates and every overall aspect with the game in general. Every time I step on the court it’s pure joy.”

Filling a guard’s role, Cone helps she can make the John Brown team better.

“I would like to be beneficial on both ends of the court, playing strong defense and also being a great scorer. Also being a great person that can give assists,” she said. “Hopefully, I’m making a lot of shots, a lot of threes, and encouraging my teammates and being a leader.”

Cone’s love of athletics also led her to run track — specifically the hurdles — for Bartlesville High.

During her first track practice of the 2019 season, she suffered a severe knee injury, which led to surgery and a lengthy rehabilitation process.

Displaying the true grit that is almost second nature to her character, Cone came out for track again this season.

But, due to restrictions caused by anxiety toward the coronavirus, the season was cancelled following just two meets.

However, her experience through the odyssey of injury and recovery made a deep impression that altered her future course.

She has decided to study exercise science and kinesiology, “with the hopes of getting my doctorate and becoming a physical therapist,” she said.

She said she learned from her injury “to take advantage of every moment because we don’t know if we’ll have another one like that, and making the most of relationships and experiences. It definitely added to my resilience, because I was so disappointed with it. I learned to come back and ... to try to be stronger than I was.”

As a result, Cone said she decided she wanted to help others through their hardships caused by physical trauma.

“I have the love of helping others to get back where they were.”

Cone also had the opportunity this year of starting on varsity with her twin sister Mary.

The pair provided a fierce defensive presence for Bartlesville and some key scoring.

Elise said as she prepares to leave Bartlesville she’s appreciative of family and friends who have been in her corner.

“I’m just thankful for all for all those who have an impact on me and helped me through all my trials and all seasons. ... I’m grateful for every one.”

She’s also making the most of the stay-at-home status during the virus-related lockdown.

“It’s a blessing to all be together,” she said about her family.