Senior Allyson Anderson is a leader at Prague High School and maintains a 3.9 GPA.

She has been selected as one of The Shawnee News-Star and Patriot Auto Group Students of the Month for March and is now in the running to win a car.

“Ally is a precious young lady; she is as beautiful on the inside as she is on the outside,” Prague High School Counselor Stephanie Lee said. “Ally’s smile is genuine and contagious.”

Anderson is always pleasant in the classroom and all of her activities, Lee said.

“She is a cheerleader at Prague and also competitively,” she said.

For 12 years Anderson has been involved in competitive cheer, and also in school cheer for six years. She currently serves as the cheer captain.

Anderson has served as a senator on the Student Council for four years and sits on Vision Bank and BancFirst Financial Leadership Councils.

Anderson also is involved with Youth For Christ and serves as the recreation officer in Business Professionals of America.

Anderson has received the Principal’s Honor Roll one year for having As and one B, the Superintendent’s Honor Roll 3 years for having all As, Lion’s Club Awards three years for having the highest grade in a class, and is a member of the National Honor Society and Oklahoma’s National Honor Society.

As a volunteer, some of her activities have included helping with a cheer kids clinic at Prague High School for the past four years; organizing clothing at the Prague First Baptist Care Closet; decorating Main Street in Prague at Christmas; creating food drive posters for school; handing out candy at Main Street Trick-or-Treat events; and serving food at a community dinner.

Anderson attends Seminole State College concurrently, as well as holding down a job at Bodyworx Gym and babysitting.

Parents are Ronnie and Dana Anderson.