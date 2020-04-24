Frances “Kay” Kyker, age 75, passed away April 15, 2020, in Denison, Texas.

She was born in Shawnee on Jan. 9, 1945.

She is the daughter of the late Paul and Murial Bucy.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, George Calvin Kyker and her daughter, Kristine Kyker; brother Gene Bucy and sister D’Ann Alexander.

She is survived by her son, Richard (Becky) Kyker of Newalla, Oklahoma, and her daughter D’Anna (John) Durham of Pottsboro, Texas; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Kay grew up and lived in Shawnee until the mid 1980s. She graduated from Shawnee High School, where she was in the marching band and on the varsity tennis team.

She married George in 1963 and started her family.

She enjoyed taking her kids camping to the Arbuckle Mountains and traveling to amusement parks. She was summer camp director where she loved to have fun and lead the daily sing-a-longs in her highly animated fashion. She was incredibly creative and loved making crafts and attending craft shows. She loved college football, rooting for the OU Sooners and OSU Cowboys. Much to her family’s chagrin, she was also a huge NE Patriots fan and she loved to rub it in.

Kay and George spent many years in Stillwater, Oklahoma, where she worked at the Chamber of Commerce and then the Stillwater Medical Center where she retired. After retirement, she and George enjoyed a simple life as gate attendants with their daughter Kristy at both Lake Copan and Kaw Lake in Oklahoma.

In most recent years, she lived near her daughter in Pottoboro, Texas, and enjoyed getting out and about in her golf cart with her little dog, Chloe.

She will be deeply missed by her family.