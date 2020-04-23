Local nonprofit groups could see devastating consequences in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizations that provide essential services to children, the elderly, the homeless, victims of violence, and animals already are suffering from a decrease in monetary donations and the loss of volunteers who keep the nonprofits operating.

Missed opportunities to raise money through fundraisers and concerts have put the Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra on edge during the pandemic.

“Our bills go on like any other business, but money is still going out. It’s just not coming in,” said Karen Wollman, manager of the orchestra.

In addition to event cancellations, people aren’t writing donation checks like usual, she said.

“It’s hard to ask for donations with all the unknowns. No one knows what will happen to their finances,” she said.

The orchestra is still making plans for next season. Wollman is hoping for an outdoor concert in August, a bingo fundraiser in September and the group’s premiere concert in October.

“We are trying to bring more fun to the symphony,” she said.

A masquerade fundraising ball is planned for October with the band Zodiac.

Wollman said concert-goers may feel comfortable visiting one or two family members or friends this summer but perhaps not sitting with a few hundred people. She believes finances will be tough, too.

“They maybe ready to kick up their heels financially but not financially,” she said.

The Journey Home’s biggest fundraiser of the year, Denim and Diamonds, was cancelled Saturday.

Executive Director Brenna Murray said the event raises about 30% of Journey Home’s annual budget.

“It was a huge hit to us,” she said. “We have asked the community to support us in monetary donations.”

“We have gotten a huge response.”

Precautions are still being taken at the Journey Home itself to protect staff.

“We’re not allowing any volunteers and limiting the people who come in,” she said.

Sheila Taylor, vice president of Animal Rescue Foundation in Bartlesville, said donations have been slim due to people being out of work, she said.

“We’re not open to the public,” she said. “We still do a pet pantry. We haven’t taught the dogs and cats how to clean their cages yet. We’re very selective about who comes in.”

The number of volunteers has decreased because many people have comprised immune systems, she said.

Pet adoptions are still taking place, but potential pet owners can’t walk in and browse through the four-legged adoptees.

“Only those who have successfully filled out applications,” Taylor said.

Donations help ARF defray the cost of medical bills for animals.

“Fortunately, we haven’t had anyone who has been really sick, but it can change day to day,” she said.

“Our biggest fundraiser is in November. We hope everything is back to normal.”