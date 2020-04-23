GROVE - On Tuesday, April 21, the Grove City Council met for a regular meeting via videoconference. Here are a five things to know:

• The Grove Battery Plant, which has been closed, donated any and all personal protective equipment (PPE) to the City of Grove. In return, the city has waived mowing liens for the total value of the donated PPE.

• The Grove Area Chamber of Commerce is working with the Convention Tourism Board to bring summer events, such as the Grove Block Party and Grove's July 3rd Fireworks, to Grove.

• The Grove Fire Department reported 109 rescue and medical calls, 14 fire calls, nine MVA calls, nine hazardous condition calls, two false alarms, and one other call for a total of 143 calls during the month of March.

• The Grove Police Department reported a total of 47 citations and 36 warnings given during the month of March. 36 of those stops were speeding.

• The City of Grove has purchased three new backstops for the Sports and Recreation Facility. The first of the new backstops is being installed and the other two will follow. The city plans to purchase a fourth backstop in the future.