Coronavirus Pandemic

Funeral homes adapt to serve grieving families

Area funeral homes are finding creative ways to help people handle the logistics when their loved ones die during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Working through the shock and grief of a death is always difficult, but the restrictions on meeting and gathering put in place because of the virus are creating new challenges for both families and the funeral homes serving them.

“We understand the pandemic and social distancing has affected our entire community, and that’s changed how people gather together and care for each other,” said Carter Davis, owner and manager of Davis Family Funeral Home and Cremation Options. “We have increased regular cleaning and are using newer technologies to offer virtual meetings including video conferences.”

With local and state restrictions in place that limit public gatherings to 10 people or less, there are no packed worship houses for funerals or closely huddled crowds gathered under tents at graveside services. Local funeral homes said they have not seen an increase in cremations during the COVID-19 crisis, but there has been a definite decrease in the number of funeral services held because of the pandemic. Some families are planning to have more elaborate memorial services once social distancing measures are lifted.

Scott Guynan Holz, Stumpff Funeral Home general manager, said his firm has been able to accommodate Bartlesville families with private funerals, viewings and graveside services that adhere to the 10 people or less guideline, though stricter rules in place in Tulsa limit attendance to just two people or to those who are living in one household. Bartlesville has continued to allow smaller graveside services, but these are outlawed in Tulsa where only the funeral director can be present at the cemetery and direct burial is required.

“This is difficult for grieving families who want and need the support of their friends, family, and community to help them through their time of loss,” Holz said. “Of course, the families we have served have been very understanding, and have been cooperating to the full extent of the guidelines and restrictions that have been placed on all of us.“

Tim Howell, managing funeral director at Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home in Bartlesville, said his office and the regional offices affiliated with their company are working to make sure employees and the public stay safe during the pandemic. They are using a lot of hand sanitizer, face masks and video training on best practices during this time.

Community Center

COVID-19 affects local art community

As COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on the health and the local economy of Washington County, it also affects a major industry in Bartlesville — the arts.

The Bartlesville Community Center remains closed at this time with no scheduled re-opening date.

“It (COVID-19) definitely has a trickle-down effect,” said Val Callaghan, managing director.

Some of the productions affected at the BCC include: Cancellation of Cinderella, Bandstand postponed, BCCA - The Everly Set postponed and The Duttons postponed.

She said it will be up to individual groups, bands and performers when they want to reschedule.

“I can’t speak for them,” she said, adding the loss of revenue for renting the facility will affect BCC’s financial outlook. The BCC’s operating costs are partially funded by a city hotel/motel tax, private parties, weddings, fundraisers, stage rentals and ticket sales.

Callaghan said during the center’s closure the staff has been using their time to obtain grants from the

Oklahoma Arts Council and money from the Payroll Protection Plan.

Local Business

Curbside service working well for customers, businesses

As restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic continue, some area businesses have responded by offering curbside service to keep their doors open while still protecting the public’s health.

Need a new pair of shoes? Customers can now pull up to the curb at Brown’s Shoe Store, Bartlesville’s oldest original downtown establishment, said owner John Hugeback.

Strangely enough, he said, the concept is really working.

Customers can order their shoes online or send a picture to the store of the shoes they want to see if Brown’s carries them.

When they arrive at Brown’s, customers pull up to the curb where a sales clerk will meet them and take their payment.

“I’m selling a lot of shoes to nurses, doctors, police officers and retail workers; people that are working more. If I don’t have what they want, I’ll get it for them,” Hugeback said.

Hugeback and his staff also will deliver merchandise to people’s homes during the pandemic.

“The store is open, but they aren’t browsing,” he said of customers who come in the location. “They are very mission-minded. They know what they want and get out.”

Nowata Road Liquor Store has closed its inside business to the public and opted to serve wine, beer and liquor to customers at the curb as well as making deliveries.

“It’s a little more work for us, but our sales are up,” said owner Gina Gammon, adding the business has hired two out-of-work bartenders to help with the crunch.

