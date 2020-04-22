Jason Sexton has been named the new Shawnee High School head football coach.

"We feel fortunate to have Jason join our Wolves family here in Shawnee," said Todd Boyer, director of athletics and activities for Shawnee Public Schools. "He is an excellent leader who believes in relationship building and has an outstanding work ethic and passion for kids."

"I am honored to receive this opportunity to become the head football coach at Shawnee High School," Sexton said. "I am extremely excited to work with the talented kids, great administration and phenomenal community and parents in Shawnee."

During his 17 years of coaching, Sexton has coached three High School All-Americans, facilitated more than 150 college scholarships for his athletes, and has seen 14 playoff appearances. Two of his playoff teams went 12-0 and were ranked in the top 50 in the United States. Sexton has experience at both the 5A and 6A levels.

Sexton comes to SHS from Muskogee High School where he spent the past three seasons as the Roughers' defensive coordinator as well as the head powerlifting coach and strength and conditioning coordinator. Sexton was part of the coaching team that started the Muskogee powerlifting program, and by the second year of the program, they were producing individual state champions and a third-place team finish in 6A. In fact, Sexton has been the head coach of six straight state powerlifting championship teams.

Prior to his tenure at Muskogee, Sexton was part of the Midwest City High School football program for 14 years, serving as the Bombers' defensive coordinator, associate head coach, strength coordinator, defensive backs coach and special teams coordinator. He also coached for three years at Southern Nazarene University as the team's defensive backs coach and strength coordinator.

Sexton was a member of the Oklahoma State University football team and played under Bob Simmons, Rob Ryan and Les Miles on an Alamo Bowl team. Along with coaching, he has been a contender for teacher of the year and a department head.