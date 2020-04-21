Even under stay-at-home regulations, patients still require access to the care they need.

During this uncertain time, SSM Health continues to offer high-quality care to its patients and communities. We are keeping our patients, care team and providers safe by offering telehealth appointments, during which patients can speak with a doctor without leaving their home.

During a telehealth appointment, providers connect with patients through video chat or, if necessary, a phone call to diagnose, treat, educate and prescribe appropriate medications. A telehealth visit is a valuable option for a variety of conditions and an alternative for some follow-up visits.

“The safety of our patients, employees and physicians is our top priority,” said Tim Johnson, MD, System Vice President of Medical Group and Population Health Operations. “A telehealth visit enables us to continue practicing social distancing – while also ensuring our patients continue to receive the care they need to stay healthy and to manage any chronic conditions they may have.”

SSM Health patients who’d like to schedule a telehealth visit should call their physician. To find an SSM Health provider near you, visit https://www.ssmhealth.com/find-a-doctor