Martha Hill

Martha “Louise” Hill, 65, of Bartlesville, died Wednesday.

The family will hold a small and intimate graveside service.

Services are under the direction of Davis Family Funeral Home–Dewey Chapel.

Barry Knuth

Barry W. Knuth, 75, died Friday. Services are pending with Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home.

Carl James

Carl Edward James, 70, of Dewey, died Sunday in Dewey.

Services are pending with Davis Family Funeral Home – Dewey Chapel.

Michael Woods

Michael Woods, 44, of Bartlesville, died Sunday. Services are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Juanita Anders

Juanita J. Anders, 87, of Nowata, died Saturday.

Visitation was held at the Stumpff-Nowata Funeral Home on Monday from 3 P.M. until 8 P.M.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Fairview Cemetery in Talala directed by the Stumpff-Nowata Funeral Home.